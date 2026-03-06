Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia’s Family Drama on ZEE5 Is Sweet but Lacks Emotional Depth

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia headline the family drama Jab Khuli Kitaab, which is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) on March 6, 2026. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film attempts to blend mature romance, family dynamics and emotional conflict, placing an elderly couple at the centre of its story.

The narrative begins with a surprising twist when a woman wakes up from a long coma and reveals a deeply personal secret to her husband, shaking the foundation of their decades-long marriage. While the film offers moments of warmth and strong performances from its veteran leads, it struggles to deliver the emotional depth needed to fully connect with the audience.

In an OTT space largely dominated by crime thrillers and dark dramas, Jab Khuli Kitaab attempts to offer a softer, more sentimental narrative centred on family, ageing and relationships. The film raises interesting themes such as divorce later in life, forgiveness and the complexity of long-term marriages. However, despite its heartfelt intentions, the emotional impact never fully deepens.

Key moments that should feel intense, like a wife revealing a long-held secret to her husband, are diluted by tonal inconsistencies, including an unexpectedly upbeat background score that undercuts the gravity of the situation.

The screenplay, also penned by Saurabh Shukla, moves along a fairly predictable path, often trying too hard to evoke emotion rather than allowing it ot develop naturally. Still, the film finds strength in the chemistry between its veteran leads. Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia bring warmth and authenticity to their characters, making their relationship believable even when the writing falls short.

Aparshakti Khurana adds a touch of lightness as the lawyer, though his role feels underdeveloped, while supporting actors like Sameer Soni are given limited scope to shine.

Visually, the film benefits from Adri Thakur’s cinematography, which beautifully captures the scenic backdrop of the hills. The music, however, fails to leave a lasting impression.

Jab Khuli Kitaab story follows Gopal, who has spent years looking after his wife Anusuya, who has been in a coma. One day, she unexpectedly regains consciousness and immediately reveals a troubling secret to her husband.

The revelation shakes Gopal deeply and pushes him to seek a divorce, while Anusuya is determined not to give up on their relationship. Advocate RK Negi steps in to represent Gopal, and the events that follow shape the rest of the narrative.

