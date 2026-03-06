Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' drama has built a massive fan following, especially in India. One of the main reasons behind its success is the impressive on-screen chemistry between the lead stars, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Photo: Youtube)
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Photo: Youtube)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 6, 2026 14:20:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been gaining immense popularity among viewers lately. However, Episode 32 has been in the spotlight for the past two weeks after it failed to air on its scheduled date and time. Here’s everything we know so far.

The drama has built a massive fan following, especially in India. One of the main reasons behind its success is the impressive on-screen chemistry between the lead stars, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. With every new episode, the storyline continues to become more gripping, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for the next installment. 

While several Pakistani dramas such as Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishq Murshid, and Tere Bin have previously enjoyed huge popularity in India, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has recently set new viewership records.

You Might Be Interested In

Will Hania Aamir–Bilal Abbas’ viral drama air today?

Meanwhile, discussions about the show’s final episode have also intensified. According to industry reports, the makers are planning to conclude the drama after Eid 2026. They reportedly want to wrap up the story on a strong note, with the finale primarily focusing on Kamyar and Ayra’s love story. It is also being speculated that the project is a limited series and will not be stretched for too long. However, an official confirmation regarding this has not yet been made.

A reliable industry source claims that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has gained tremendous popularity not only in Pakistan but across several countries. Apart from India, the drama is widely watched in Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, which is why many are calling it a global phenomenon. According to Filmibeat, the show is expected to conclude in around 35 episodes, although a few additional episodes could be added if audience demand remains strong. Interestingly, some members of the cast have already completed filming their portions.

Initially, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu aired twice a week, allowing viewers to watch two episodes every week. However, due to the Ramadan 2026 schedule, the channel and production house revised its broadcast timing. The drama now airs only once a week—on Saturdays at 10:30 pm. Earlier, it was broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm. Following the schedule change, viewers now have to wait longer between episodes.

The show is broadcast on Pakistan’s ARY Digital and is therefore not available on Indian television channels such as Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony TV, or Colors TV. Recently, some Pakistani YouTube channels and artists also faced bans on social media platforms in India. In response, several channels have launched new YouTube platforms to cater to Indian viewers. For instance, Hum TV introduced Dear Ishq Diaries, while ARY Digital launched a new channel titled Top Pakistani Dramas, where Indian audiences can watch episodes of the show.

ALSO READ:  Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bilal Abbas Khanhania aamirMeri Zindagi Hai TuViral Pakistani seriesYouTube

RELATED News

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Budget 2026: After Years Of Debate, Siddaramaiah Announces Rohith Vemula Act To Tackle Caste-Based Discrimination On Campuses

Iran-US-Israel War Conflict: IndiGo Offers Free Cancellation Till THIS Date, SpiceJet Deploys 14 Special Flights From UAE for Stranded Indians

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users’ Private Clips’ – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei’s House

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Chitrakoot Shocker Caught On Cam: School Teacher Gets Body Massage From Students Using Hands, Feet And Rolling Pin, Viral Video Sparks Massive Outrage | WATCH

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

The Line Between Investing and Trading Keeps Blurring

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

QUICK LINKS