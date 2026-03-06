Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been gaining immense popularity among viewers lately. However, Episode 32 has been in the spotlight for the past two weeks after it failed to air on its scheduled date and time. Here’s everything we know so far.

The drama has built a massive fan following, especially in India. One of the main reasons behind its success is the impressive on-screen chemistry between the lead stars, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. With every new episode, the storyline continues to become more gripping, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for the next installment.

While several Pakistani dramas such as Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishq Murshid, and Tere Bin have previously enjoyed huge popularity in India, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has recently set new viewership records.

Will Hania Aamir–Bilal Abbas’ viral drama air today?

Meanwhile, discussions about the show’s final episode have also intensified. According to industry reports, the makers are planning to conclude the drama after Eid 2026. They reportedly want to wrap up the story on a strong note, with the finale primarily focusing on Kamyar and Ayra’s love story. It is also being speculated that the project is a limited series and will not be stretched for too long. However, an official confirmation regarding this has not yet been made.

A reliable industry source claims that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has gained tremendous popularity not only in Pakistan but across several countries. Apart from India, the drama is widely watched in Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, which is why many are calling it a global phenomenon. According to Filmibeat, the show is expected to conclude in around 35 episodes, although a few additional episodes could be added if audience demand remains strong. Interestingly, some members of the cast have already completed filming their portions.

Initially, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu aired twice a week, allowing viewers to watch two episodes every week. However, due to the Ramadan 2026 schedule, the channel and production house revised its broadcast timing. The drama now airs only once a week—on Saturdays at 10:30 pm. Earlier, it was broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm. Following the schedule change, viewers now have to wait longer between episodes.

The show is broadcast on Pakistan’s ARY Digital and is therefore not available on Indian television channels such as Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony TV, or Colors TV. Recently, some Pakistani YouTube channels and artists also faced bans on social media platforms in India. In response, several channels have launched new YouTube platforms to cater to Indian viewers. For instance, Hum TV introduced Dear Ishq Diaries, while ARY Digital launched a new channel titled Top Pakistani Dramas, where Indian audiences can watch episodes of the show.

