LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?

Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?

What put the K-pop heartthrob, Jackson Wang in the hospital? GOT7 star Jackson Wang had to call off his Music Korea fan meet. Will this affect his Magic Man 2 tour? Fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for their idol!

Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalization
Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalization

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 17:49:05 IST

Beloved K-Pop idol and former GOT7 member, Jackson Wang has been rushed to hospital on August 15, 2025 at midnight. The rapper suffered from acute food poisoning and is recovering now. This incident made it happen that the much-anticipated Music Korea fan signing event was called off. Such an event has already sent jolts through the houses of K-pop due to concern regarding the star’s health and heavy schedules.

Jackson Wang’s Health Scare Shocks Fans

Jackson Wang, Hong Kong-born  was brought to a hospital by midnight, as reported by Taiwanese media outlet, ET Today, after suffering severe food poisoning. Jackson’s agency, Team Wang Records has confirmed that the artist needs medical attention and should be resting as it confirmed the emergency.

The sudden cancellation of the signing event left his fans broken but supportive, flooding social media with well wishes under hashtags like #GetWellSoonJackson.This incident happens after Jackson recently released his album Magic Man2 on July 18, 2025 and is gearing up for a world tour.

Effects on Career and Upcoming Projects

This hospital incident has sparked questions regarding the torturous demands imposed on K-Pop idols. Jackson’s Magic Man 2 World Tour is supposed to kick off in Bangkok on October 3, 2025, stopping by Jakarta, Manila, then Tokyo towards.

Fans are worried if this health condition would hinder his preparations for such a grand tour. Team Wang Records assured fans that there will be a rescheduled event for them, and all ticket holders will be refunded. The same thing happened in early 2025 when he was hospitalised due to pains in confinement in the chest, agitation and pressure on Jackson’s wellbeing under fame.

Jackson’s Courageous Spirit Collected Support from Fans

Despite this situation, Jackson shines through as resilient along with the journey from competing in fencing to being the global star of K-Pop. As a result, a loyal fanbase has accumulated on the wings of GOT7 alongside his other projects under Team Wang. His fans have appreciated generosity through compensation for travel expenses after a canceled concert in 2023. The K-Pop fraternity rallies around him for his recovery phase and a great comeback to the platform.

Also Read: Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

Tags: jackson wangkpopkpop fans

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?
Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?
Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?
Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?