Jackson Wang’s Shocking Hospitalisation! What Happened To The Former GOT7 Star?

Beloved K-Pop idol and former GOT7 member, Jackson Wang has been rushed to hospital on August 15, 2025 at midnight. The rapper suffered from acute food poisoning and is recovering now. This incident made it happen that the much-anticipated Music Korea fan signing event was called off. Such an event has already sent jolts through the houses of K-pop due to concern regarding the star’s health and heavy schedules.

Jackson Wang’s Health Scare Shocks Fans

Jackson Wang, Hong Kong-born was brought to a hospital by midnight, as reported by Taiwanese media outlet, ET Today, after suffering severe food poisoning. Jackson’s agency, Team Wang Records has confirmed that the artist needs medical attention and should be resting as it confirmed the emergency.

The sudden cancellation of the signing event left his fans broken but supportive, flooding social media with well wishes under hashtags like #GetWellSoonJackson.This incident happens after Jackson recently released his album Magic Man2 on July 18, 2025 and is gearing up for a world tour.

Effects on Career and Upcoming Projects

This hospital incident has sparked questions regarding the torturous demands imposed on K-Pop idols. Jackson’s Magic Man 2 World Tour is supposed to kick off in Bangkok on October 3, 2025, stopping by Jakarta, Manila, then Tokyo towards.

Fans are worried if this health condition would hinder his preparations for such a grand tour. Team Wang Records assured fans that there will be a rescheduled event for them, and all ticket holders will be refunded. The same thing happened in early 2025 when he was hospitalised due to pains in confinement in the chest, agitation and pressure on Jackson’s wellbeing under fame.

Jackson’s Courageous Spirit Collected Support from Fans

Despite this situation, Jackson shines through as resilient along with the journey from competing in fencing to being the global star of K-Pop. As a result, a loyal fanbase has accumulated on the wings of GOT7 alongside his other projects under Team Wang. His fans have appreciated generosity through compensation for travel expenses after a canceled concert in 2023. The K-Pop fraternity rallies around him for his recovery phase and a great comeback to the platform.

