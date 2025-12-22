James Ransone, Beloved ‘IT Chapter Two’ And ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies By Suicide At 46

James Ransone: From Baltimore Streets To Hollywood Screams- A Career That Mesmerized

Ransone was born on June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he started his journey as an actor during the early 2000s. Early on, he was quickly recognized as a versatile character actor with an appealing presence on the screen.

One of the roles that made him famous was in the HBO crime drama series The Wire, where he acted as Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in the second season. The tough and arrogant son of a dock worker who was tangled in the underworld of crime in Baltimore, Ziggy was one of the characters that the series could not forget, to a large extent due to the actor’s mastery of the character in all 12 episodes.

The series itself, after all, was greatly acclaimed to be one of the best television dramas of its time, for its honest representation of societal issues and the invitingly imperfect characters it created.