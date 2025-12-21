What’s Actually Happening In David Beckham’s Family? Brooklyn And Nicola’s Fallout Revealed Through Instagram Blocks, Missed Milestones, And Social Media Silence

From Fairy-Tale Wedding To Beckham Family Fallout

What was initially a storybook wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, has now turned out to be more like the first chapter of the Beckham family feud. The extravagant wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, which took place in April 2022, was accompanied by drama and reported tensions that never quite calmed down.

Nicola’s wedding dress choice, a Valentino gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design, was the source of gossip about the couple’s strained relations. Additionally, the rumour about a “hijacked” dance for the newlyweds only added more excitement to the guest list. Sources later acknowledged that the dress issue was real, but not at all the whole story. Now, in 2025, those wedding-day cracks are already enough to explain why the couple is no longer seen around.

Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from the celebration of David Beckham’s 50th birthday and his knighthood ceremony, even though they received invitations. What initially were whispers about the wedding turned into missed milestones, ultimately making the private family dispute very public, and as big as the entire Beckham clan.

Beckham Family Rift Vissible This Christmas

With the Beckham family rift still ongoing, it is perhaps most prominent this Christmas. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are celebrating Christmas 2025 in the US with Nicola’s billionaire family, the Peltzes, while the rest of the Beckhams are celebrating in the UK. Victoria Beckham is reportedly keen on keeping the Christmas spirit alive for her younger children and has even gone so far as to hang a stocking for Brooklyn at her mother’s house, seen by many as a quiet olive branch.

Behind the scenes, sources say David and Victoria are deeply hurt and disappointed by Brooklyn not being part of family life. Despite several attempts to reconcile, insiders say progress is fragile and often collapses soon after improvement. Nevertheless, those close to the family believe the relationship can still be salvaged.

