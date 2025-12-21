LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What’s Actually Happening In David Beckham’s Family? Brooklyn And Nicola’s Fallout Revealed Through Instagram Blocks, Missed Milestones, And Social Media Silence

What’s Actually Happening In David Beckham’s Family? Brooklyn And Nicola’s Fallout Revealed Through Instagram Blocks, Missed Milestones, And Social Media Silence

The Beckham family feud intensifies as Brooklyn and Nicola block relatives on Instagram, skip key celebrations, and spend Christmas apart. Wedding tensions, missed milestones, and social-media drama fuel public speculation about reconciliation.

David Beckham's Family (Pic: Facebook)
David Beckham's Family (Pic: Facebook)

December 21, 2025

What’s Actually Happening In David Beckham’s Family? Brooklyn And Nicola’s Fallout Revealed Through Instagram Blocks, Missed Milestones, And Social Media Silence

From Family Goals to Family Feud: The Beckham Rift Goes Public

If you believe all stars live in perfect family bubbles, you are very much mistaken. And if the Beckhams are portraying the flawless family environment that you expect, then maybe you should consider the situation from a different perspective. A different family story, albeit a not-so-glamorous one, is quietly bubbling under the surface among the once-perfectly aligned Instagram grids, designer wardrobes, and red-carpet smiles.

The formerly close-knit Beckham family is now confronting each other in coldness over the issue of their first-born son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his partner, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and the resentment is very open. Social media actions and non-actions, like unfollows and blocks, have turned very private whispers into loud public conversations. Missed milestone birthdays, separate Christmas plans, and unclarified wedding-day gossip only make the situation hotter. It is really hard to miss the digital shade and the conspicuous absences; the Hollywood stars’ personal conflicts have become one of the most talked-about family dramas among celebrities.

Beckham Family Rift Exposed On Instagram

The rifts in the Beckham family’s relationships became very evident when sharp-eyed fans noticed a rapid unfollowing on Instagram on December 21, 2025. What was initially perceived as a mutual social-media cleanup quickly turned into something much clearer. Cruz Beckham took it upon himself to clarify the issue through his Instagram Story and informed that Brooklyn had blocked David, Victoria, Romeo and Cruz, something that automatically ended all the follow connections. This revelation indicated that it was not a glitch or coincidence, but a conscious digital separation. David and Victoria have stopped following Brooklyn and Nicola, while Brooklyn is still not connected to his parents and brothers. The same unfollowing trend is evident on Nicola Peltz Beckham’s account, which has made the division between the families unbearably public.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025
Tags: Beckham familyBeckham feudbrooklyn beckhamcelebrity family dramadavid beckhamNicola Peltz BeckhamVictoria Beckham

QUICK LINKS