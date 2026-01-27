LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date: Vijay Thalapathy’s Final Film Stuck in CBFC Row, Madras HC to Announce Verdict Today

Madras High Court is scheduled to deliver Jana Nayagan verdict on January 27, a decision that could determine the film’s release timeline.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 27, 2026 10:47:20 IST

Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date: Vijay Thalapathy’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, has landed in legal trouble after a dispute between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its producer, KVN Productions. The standoff, which has stretched on for most of the month, has stalled the film’s planned January 9 release ahead of Pongal, as it is yet to receive certification.

With the matter now before the judiciary, the Madras High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on January 27, a decision that could determine the film’s release timeline. 

The most recent hearing was held on January 20 at the Madras High Court, where Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan heard arguments from both sides and reserved their order, leaving the release of Jana Nayagan uncertain pending the court’s verdict. 

Jana Nayagan Release Date 

Even after more than a week of delay, Jana Nayagan is still without a confirmed release date. On January 15, the makers moved the Supreme Court seeking relief, but the court declined to intervene immediately and directed them to approach the division bench of the Madras High Court instead. 

With the uncertainty continuing, concerns are mounting over the fate of the Rs 500 crore project. Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, the ongoing legal roadblock has come as a major blow to both Vijay Thalapathy’s fans and the film’s makers. 

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row

The timeline of events surrounding Jana Nayagan highlights the hurdles that have delayed its release. Post-production on the film was completed on December 15, following which it was submitted to the CBFC’s Chennai office on December 18. 

On December 24, the makers agreed to carry out minor edits, cuts, and mutes suggested by the board and resubmitted the revised version, with a U/A 16+ certification. 

With a subsequent hearing scheduled after January 20, the producers moved the Supreme Court on January 11, but on January 15, the apex court declined to hear the matter and asked the makers to approach the Madras High Court’s division bench instead. The case was heard on January 20, after which the court reserved its order, leaving the film without a confirmed release date. 

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Tags: jana nayagan castJana Nayagan court hearingJana Nayagan hearingJana Nayagan movie Release Datejana nayagan release dateJana Nayagan storyVijay Thalapathywhen Jana Nayagan Releasing

Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date: Vijay Thalapathy’s Final Film Stuck in CBFC Row, Madras HC to Announce Verdict Today

