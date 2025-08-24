Jeethu Joseph Hints Drishyam 3 Won’t Be Classic Thriller, Sparks Curiosity About Unexpected Genre Shift

In a very unexpected turn of events on behalf of the fans of the megahit franchise, in an unconfirmed report one of the most popular filmmakers in the country Jeethu Joseph has given a hint that the third film in the Drishyam franchise may not make it a regular thriller. In a recent conclave, Joseph stated that he is becoming tired of the thriller genre as anyone can imagine, due to the pressure to provide twists to the story and watertight logic has become an experience that has started to wear one out creatively.

Otherwise, according to him, Drishyam 3 will be more natural and organic and is a progression of the story that will discuss what happens to Georgekutty and his family. It is clear that the director wanted to produce a movie that would not follow a predictable formulaic pattern of suspense rather he wanted to show the life of the characters in a more realistic manner.

Jeethu Joseph Creative Evolution: Beyond the Thriller Trope

Joseph’s comments indicate that he wishes to develop as a filmmaker. He also revealed that he has been slightly hard of hearing to repeat the same formula and be boxed in by the success enjoyed by the Drishyam franchise He would like to move beyond the so-called Jeethu Joseph logic and unexpected twists in the climax so common to producers in this industry at least in the other film industries.

It is a conscious change of strategy, and perhaps also a risk not to satisfy the huge anticipation achieved around the franchise. According to Joseph, he wrote the end of Drishyam 3. It was the first part of this story he had thought of and then he buckled down to construct a story line that becomes an extension of the lives of the characters.

A New Chapter for Georgekutty

The vision of the director on Drishyam 3 is less of a game between the cat and the mouse with the police force and much of the psychological and emotional perceptions of the Georgekutty family. Joseph made it clear that the film was not intended as a business prospect, but it is a story that is supposed to organically take place in the lives of the characters. This is an indication of the more character-oriented plot in comparison to the last 2 films.

Although the elements of suspense that helped the first two films to become phenomenons worldwide are also likely to be present, they will not dominate the film. The new version seeks to tie this component of the most famous Indian films with the human touch, with the capacity to finish the film more satisfyingly.

Also Read: Jeethu Joseph Reveals He Is Tired of Making Thrillers, Producers Still Demand More After Drishyam