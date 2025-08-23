Jr NTR Gets Picky With Scripts After War 2’s Poor Performance At Box Office, Will He Deliver A Hit With Prashanth Neel’s Dragon?

‘War 2’ really didn’t land the way everyone expected. With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR sharing the screen, people thought it’d be a box-office earthquake, especially with YRF’s whole Spy Universe hype.

Instead, the movie kinda fizzled, audiences walked out with a “meh,” and now Jr NTR’s got his eye back on what he knows best: Telugu cinema.

After War 2 Flop, Jr NTR Sets Sights on Telugu Cinema

Talking about NTR’s next moves, trade analyst Ramesh Bala didn’t mince words. He said, “I think his next will be a Telugu movie. He has to collaborate with a strong director, either a big Telugu or a Tamil director. He should do a film that has a mass appeal like ‘Pushpa’.”

As per India Today, people close to NTR say he’s gotten a lot pickier with scripts. After all, his reputation as a mass entertainer is on the line. He wants stories that hit hard emotionally but still get the crowds cheering. Basically, he’s chasing projects that have that pan-India flair but still feel grounded something that’ll actually connect with people, not just look flashy in a trailer.

Word is, after the ‘RRR’ hurricane, expectations for him went through the roof. ‘War 2’ not working out just made him more cautious. As per reports, he’s in no rush, and he wants stuff that’ll get his core fans hyped again.

Will JR. NTR Deliver A Hit With Prashanth Neel’s Dragon?

Right now, industry chatter is all about his next big thing with Prashanth Neel (the guy who gave us ‘KGF’). Apparently, this film (they’re calling it ‘Dragon’ for now) is shaping up to be a real monster.

Bala said, “He has Prashanth Neel’s project, which is a huge one. Since Neel is the director of ‘KGF’, it’s definitely a prestigious and safe bet. Obviously, no one can predict the outcome, but the interest surrounding the film will be massive.”

And then there’s this whole debate about ‘Devara 2’. People are wondering if it’s happening at all. Bala cleared the air a bit: “As for ‘Devara 2’ being shelved, there’s no official word on it. We’ll know more once the NTR – Neel project ends. If he moves ahead with another film after ‘Dragon’, then ‘Devara 2’ might not happen. For now, we’ll have to wait a few more months to see where things go.”

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Got Depressed, Relied On Booze But This One Trick Helped The Filmmaker: One Thing I Did Was…