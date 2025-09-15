"Just gonna be banging on about 'Adolescence' and Owen Cooper…": Erin Doherty wins first Emmy

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’ has added more glory to its name at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Actress Erin Doherty, who played psychologist Briony Ariston in Episode 3, won her first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. This is not only her first win but also her first nomination.

In her speech, Doherty said, “So it’s looking like I’m just going to be banging on about adolescence and Owen Cooper for the rest of my life. Which, you know, there are worse things. Um, I would love to mention every single person who was involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort. But I can’t get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters. You are generosity personified.”‘

Doherty also thanked her girlfriend, Sinead Donnelly. “And Sinead, thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. I love you with everything I’ve got,” she ended her speech.

The night was historic for another reason as well. Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy. He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for his outstanding performance in the psychological crime drama series.

The series also scored another win as Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham took home the award for Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series.

‘Adolescence,’ a four-part series, tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, a schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murder. Instead of being a mystery about who committed the crime, the show focuses on the question of why Jamie’s life took such a dark turn.

The drama features Stephen Graham as Jamie’s father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister.

Since its release, Adolescence has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. In its first three months, it drew more than 141 million views, making it the platform’s second-most-watched series after Wednesday, according to Deadline. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.