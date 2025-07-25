Home > Entertainment > Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kamal Haasan took oath in Tamil as Rajya Sabha MP on July 25, backed by the DMK alliance. His entry marks a strong political phase while staying active in cinema. 'Thug Life' gains momentum post-OTT release, and shooting for 'KH 237' begins in August with Kalyani Priyadarshan. A recent meeting with Rajinikanth created a social media buzz.

Kamal Haasan took oath in Tamil as Rajya Sabha MP on July 25, backed by the DMK alliance.
Kamal Haasan took oath in Tamil as Rajya Sabha MP on July 25, backed by the DMK alliance.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 25, 2025 19:36:48 IST

Renowned actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan officially stepped into his parliamentary role on July 25 by taking oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Staying true to his roots, he chose to deliver his oath in Tamil. Before doing so, Haasan made a heartfelt remark in Tamil: “I am going to register my name. I will do my duty as an Indian.” His entry into Parliament comes after being elected unopposed in June, with strong backing from the DMK-led alliance.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam announced his swearing-in with an official statement. “We are delighted to announce that our leader Kamal Haasan will take his oath on July 25 in the Rajya Sabha to start working for the people” the party’s statement read.

Kamal Haasan’s political adventure does not equate to a standstill in films. He continues to be active in the Tamil film industry. Recently, he met superstar Rajinikanth, which created a buzz on social media. The two iconic stars met at Rajinikanth’s house just before Haasan’s political oath and pictures from their meeting went viral, much to the delight of fans and followers.

In terms of films, Haasan’s movie Thug Life which was released and directed by Mani Ratnam received mixed reviews. However, the film appeared to gather viewers on OTT and received some positive recognition, particularly for Haasan’s unique styling and characterisation.

Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kamal Haasan’s next big film, KH 237, is right around the corner, as filming will start in August. KH 237 is expected to be a stylish action drama, and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has an important role alongside Kamal Haasan. The movie is already generating buzz with its flat out creativity and bold subject matter as it also may have politics that blends into story.

As Kamal Haasan dutifully serves in his dual role, from cinema to politics, fans are following both on screen experiments and steps in parliament. He has always maintained a unique position being part of both situations within Tamil Nadu’s cultural and political scenes.

From Rajya Sabha to films, Kamal Haasan does not appear to be slowing down.

ALSO READ: Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration

RELATED News

Alia Bhatt Calls Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Trailer ‘Mazedaar,’ Hints At Alpha Cameo
Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s ‘Secrets Of A Mountain Serpent’, Set For Venice Premiere
Bigg Boss 19 Countdown Begins: Salman Khan Returns As Host, See Newly-Unveiled Logo Here
Ahaan Panday’s Favourite K-Pop Idol Revealed! Saiyaara Star Names Whom?
Government Bans 25 OTT Platforms Over Obscene and Pornographic Content- Must Read

LATEST NEWS

EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1
Is Patel Chem IPO Worth A Look? Oversubscribed, Strong Retail Interest Ahead Of Closing
Patson Daka’s Double, El Khannouss Omission Spark Talking Points in Leicester’s Pre-Season Win
Shooting at University of New Mexico Dorm Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Veda Krishnamurthy Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket After 11-Year International Career
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 26): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
BJP Slams Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar For ‘Break Kamandal’ Remark
Why Did Investors Rush for TSC India ₹26 Crore IPO: What’s Behind This Travel Company?
IndiQube Spaces IPO Subscribed 12.33x Day 3: What Was Fueling Investor Interest?
NewsX Exclusive: Ex-Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid Lashes Out At Muizzu’s ‘India Out’ Policy
Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?