Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

Renowned actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan officially stepped into his parliamentary role on July 25 by taking oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Staying true to his roots, he chose to deliver his oath in Tamil. Before doing so, Haasan made a heartfelt remark in Tamil: “I am going to register my name. I will do my duty as an Indian.” His entry into Parliament comes after being elected unopposed in June, with strong backing from the DMK-led alliance.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam announced his swearing-in with an official statement. “We are delighted to announce that our leader Kamal Haasan will take his oath on July 25 in the Rajya Sabha to start working for the people” the party’s statement read.

Kamal Haasan’s political adventure does not equate to a standstill in films. He continues to be active in the Tamil film industry. Recently, he met superstar Rajinikanth, which created a buzz on social media. The two iconic stars met at Rajinikanth’s house just before Haasan’s political oath and pictures from their meeting went viral, much to the delight of fans and followers.

In terms of films, Haasan’s movie Thug Life which was released and directed by Mani Ratnam received mixed reviews. However, the film appeared to gather viewers on OTT and received some positive recognition, particularly for Haasan’s unique styling and characterisation.

Kamal Haasan’s next big film, KH 237, is right around the corner, as filming will start in August. KH 237 is expected to be a stylish action drama, and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has an important role alongside Kamal Haasan. The movie is already generating buzz with its flat out creativity and bold subject matter as it also may have politics that blends into story.

As Kamal Haasan dutifully serves in his dual role, from cinema to politics, fans are following both on screen experiments and steps in parliament. He has always maintained a unique position being part of both situations within Tamil Nadu’s cultural and political scenes.

From Rajya Sabha to films, Kamal Haasan does not appear to be slowing down.

