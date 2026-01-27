Kannada TV Star Kavya Gowda Alleges Rape Threats Amid Family Feud As Husband Somshekar Undergoes Treatment After Being Stabbed By A Close Relative

The marriage of actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somshekar, has resulted in a domestic dispute, which has created unrest within the Kannada television industry. The police reported that a joint family dispute between two groups in Bengaluru turned violent when they responded to a fight that resulted in Somshekar getting stabbed.

The hospital patient demonstrates stable health conditions while he recovers from his injuries, which have exposed to the world a terrifying case of domestic abuse.

Kavya, who stars in Radha Ramana and Gandhari, has now disclosed her deep emotional distress after reaching her breaking point about the ongoing conflict, which involved physical fights and dangerous threats toward her life.

Kavya Gowda’s Violent Feud

The violent conflict that currently exists between the two parties started because they could not resolve their differences about which domestic workers should assist with their daughter Siya.

Kavya described how the family reached its breaking point when her brother-in-law Nandish, together with his family members, accused the caretaker of theft while they allegedly tried to attack her child. The actress states that the group increased their violent behavior when she tried to defend her daughter from their attack.

The most disturbing aspect of the encounter remains the alleged stabbing of Somshekar, which Kavya attributes to her relatives Ravi Kumar and Priya during the chaotic struggle that ensued at their residence.

Kavya Gowda Criminal Allegations

Kavya has accused her in-laws of two serious crimes, which include physical assault and two counts of attempted murder and sexual violence threats. She told the press that Ravi Kumar threatened to rape and kill her, allegedly boasting of his political connections to intimidate her into silence.

Kavya identifies the home CCTV footage as her main proof of the violent physical attack, which she describes as “brutal and inappropriate” after the opposing family members submitted their counter-complaints.

The actress maintains her doubts about family members who have daughters making such serious threats while the Ramamurthy Nagar Police conduct their investigation.

Also Read: Who Is Kavya Gowda? Kannada Actress Attacked, Husband Stabbed In Bengaluru As Family Dispute Turns Violent