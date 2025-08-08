Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, has once again become the center of a terrifying episode. For the second time in less than a month, Kap’s Café was attacked with multiple gunshots, shattering windows but thankfully causing no injuries.

Chilling Audio Leak: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Harry Boxer Issues Death Threats

This recent attack appears connected to Kapil Sharma’s invitation to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the café’s inauguration. Adding to the chilling backdrop, India Today obtained an audio clip featuring a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang named Harry Boxer. In the clip, Boxer threatens that any director, producer, or artist who works with Salman Khan will be “shot in the chest.” This stark warning highlights the gang’s intention to intimidate anyone associated with the superstar.

Goldy Brar claimed the shooting publically , also linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar warned on social media that they had tried to contact Kapil Sharma, and since he did not respond, they took action. He ominously added that if Kapil continues to ignore them, the next steps might happen in Mumbai, signaling a possible escalation.

Kapil Sharma Shows Strength Amid Growing Violence and Intimidation

It’s important to note this isn’t the first attack. The café was also targeted in July by a different group, the banned Babbar Khalsa International, who cited Kapil Sharma’s alleged comments about Nihang Sikhs as the reason.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of Indian-origin celebrities abroad and the far-reaching influence of criminal gangs targeting public figures. As investigations continue, fans and authorities alike hope for a peaceful resolution.

Despite these threats, Kapil has remained resilient, expressing shock but also determination to keep moving forward. As investigations continue, many hope this wave of violence and intimidation against public figures abroad will soon end. His fans wish for safety and hope he does well.

