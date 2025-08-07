LIVE TV
Breaking: Attack On Kapil Sharma's Café In Canada, Second Time In A Month

Breaking: Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada, Second Time In A Month

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, located in Surrey, Canada, was attacked again on Thursday. It was the second time that Kapil Sharma’s café came under gunfire in less than a month.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 21:02:24 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, located in Surrey, Canada, was attacked again on Thursday. It was the second time that Kapil Sharma’s café came under gunfire in less than a month.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon has taken responsibility for the attack through a social media post. He claims his affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, India Today reported.

As the report of gunfire surfaces, the local police arrived shortly at the café but have yet to release official details regarding the incident.

The incident comes weeks after a previous attack on July 9 when the café was targeted. No arrest has been made regarding the incident. The Motive behind the incident is still unclear.

Kapil Sharma, popular globally for his hit shows ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, has not yet commented on the incident.

The Investigation is going on. Further details are awaited.

Tags: kapil sharmaKapil Sharma cafe attacked

