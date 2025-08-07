LIVE TV
YS Reddy Greets Andhra Weavers, Slams Coalition Govt for Abandoning Welfare Schemes

On National Handloom Day, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded Andhra weavers for national honours and highlighted YSRCP-era welfare efforts. He accused the current coalition government of abandoning support schemes, failing on GST reimbursements, and burdening weavers with higher electricity tariffs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Andhra weavers on National Handloom Day, slamming current govt for halting welfare schemes and failing to support the weaving community. (ANI Photo)
Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Andhra weavers on National Handloom Day, slamming current govt for halting welfare schemes and failing to support the weaving community. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 7, 2025 19:09:00 IST

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt wishes to the weaving community on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He congratulated Andhra weavers who received prestigious national recognitions for their craft and contribution.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Jagan lauded Lakka Srinivasulu from Tirupati for receiving the Sant Kabir Award from President Droupadi Murmu. He also commended Karnati Murali from Chirala and Jajare Nagaraju from Ponduru for being conferred with National Handloom Awards.
Jagan took the opportunity to highlight the welfare measures implemented for weavers during the YSRCP government’s tenure. “Under Nethanna Nestham, our government directly deposited ₹24,000 annually into the accounts of eligible weavers,” he noted.
He stated that a total of ₹3,706.16 crore was spent towards the welfare of weavers, including:
• ₹969.77 crore under Nethanna Nestham
• ₹1,396.45 crore for Nethanna pensions
• ₹468.84 crore in cleared APCO dues
Jagan further added that the government had also ensured free power supply, powerloom concessions, and formed tie-ups with e-commerce platforms to boost online sales of handloom products.
However, the former CM came down heavily on the current coalition government, accusing it of halting welfare schemes and failing to honour promises made to weavers.
He claimed that:
• The promised GST reimbursement, which requires ₹250 crore, finds no mention in two consecutive budgets.
• The assurance of free power up to 500 units for powerloom units and 200 units for handloom units remains unfulfilled even after 16 months in power.
• Worse, the government has hiked electricity tariffs by ₹19,000 crore, placing an additional burden on the weaving community.
Jagan said that the coalition government’s actions amount to betrayal, adding that, like many other sections of society, weavers too are facing false promises and media hype without any real support.
