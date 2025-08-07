EC asks Rahul To Submit Signed Declaration Of Voter Theft Allegation By Today Evening

New Delhi, Aug 7

The Karnataka Chief Electoral officer on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi soon after he alleged large scale vote theft in 2024 Lok Sabha polls asking him to sign the declaration copy with it by evening.

The Karnataka’s CEO declaration or oath letter to Rahul Gandhi came soon after he alleged that there was “vote theft” of 1,00,250 votes in a constituency with 11,965 duplicate voters in one assembly segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

The Karnataka chief electoral officer asked the Congress leader to share names of excluded voters and added ineligible ones with signed declaration or oath.

EC sources said that CEO Karnataka is expecting the signed Declaration and Oath by today evening.

The sources also said that Rahul Gandhi should be firm in signing this Oath today and tweet it on his handle as well.

“If not, then he should withdraw his fabricated evidence,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, the CEO Karnataka in his letter to Rahul Gandhi said that he should sign and return a declaration or oath enclosed in the letter, along with the names of electors to initiate necessary proceedings.

“It is understood that during a press conference held today you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusions of eligible electors in the electoral rolls…,” the letter by Karnataka CEO read.

“… It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls cited at Para 3. You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated…,” it stated.

The CEO in his letter also mentioned that the Congress has sought an appointment to submit its memorandum with it on August 8 and same was granted.

The letter also stated that as you are aware, the electoral rolls are prepared in a transparent manner, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and the Instructions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time.

It also highlighted that the latest electoral rolls of the SSR were shared with the representative of Congress in November 2024 and January 2025.

It also stated that it did not received any appeal from Congress with the DM and also the second appeal.

The declaration or oath copy mentioned that “I Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, do hereby solemnly affirm and state on oath that the statement I am about to make under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, concerning:

Name of person(s): [Whose name is proposed for inclusion/exclusion]

-Part No.: [Part number of electoral roll)

-Serial No.: [Serial number in the electoral roll, if available] is true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

2. 1 am aware that making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is punishable under Section 31 of the RP Act, 1950.

3. I also understand that giving false evidence is punishable under Sections 227 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita, 2023.

4. I further declare that, although lam not/ l am an elector of the said constituency, I have personal knowledge relevant to this case and am making this statement voluntarily.