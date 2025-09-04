LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Global Punjabi star Karan Aujla will appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, confirming via social media. Fresh off his chart-topping album P-Pop Culture, this milestone marks a historic moment for Punjabi music’s global recognition and growing cultural influence

Karan Aujla to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Pc: Instagram)
Karan Aujla to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 15:36:17 IST

Global star Karan Aujala will also appear as a guest on the legendary American late-night show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a strong move to the Punjabi music. The news, delivered in a light but exciting social media conversation, has plunged the fans of Aujla into a state of pure, unadulterated excitement.

Its official social media account invited Aujla to the show in a playful manner: “OK THIS is but when are we doing this live on our show? FREE NEXT TUESDAY?” The artist answered simply and directly, “See you Tuesday then,” and without doubt that confirmed the date and won him a place on the prestigious show. This is a historic step to Aujla, especially after his latest album P-Pop Culture has been a trailblazer in taking Punjab pop to a broader global audience.

Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

The Billboard Breakthrough: A New Era for Punjabi Pop

The hype leading up to the appearance of Karan Aujala is not merely an act of promotion of just one act, but rather a testimony to the skyrocketing demand of Punjabi music around the world. His latest album P-Pop Culture has contributed to this push greatly. The album became the first album by an Indian artist to enter the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart at No. 3, and the first Indian-language album to reach the top 3.



It is a known fact, a stateful one, which underscores the burgeoning commercial and cultural popularity of the genre outside its domestic markets. The fact that Aujla has managed to fuse conventional music with the sensibilities of modern pop has obviously resonated well with a big audience and his performance on a show of such magnitude as The Tonight Show is exactly as a direct consequence of this new-found international notoriety.

A Legacy of Global Punjabi Stars

Even the appearance of Punjabis singer Karan Aujla on the Tonight show continues a tradition of international recognition of Punjabis musicians. He is the second Punjabi singer to appear on the show, the first Punjabi artist to do so being Diljit Dosanjh in June 2024. Dosanjh is a well-known artist who opened the door to other performers with his success. It is a very important, state fact that demonstrates a tendency and not an accident.

The same direction was followed by Aujla, who proved the continuation of the Punjabi culture on one of the most popular networks in American television. One is content to wait for the outcome of what he will present to the stage, and how this will be another step to make the genre enter into the world scene.

Also Read: Have Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Confirmed Their Relationship? New Leaked Images Has Got The Fans Talking

Tags: Karan AujlaKaran Aujla Jimmy FallonKaran Aujla Tonight Show

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show
Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show
Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show
Karan Aujla Continues World Domination, Punjabi Rapper All Set To Perform As A Special Guest On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

QUICK LINKS