Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

Ahead of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture concert in Mumbai, he took an auto-rickshaw ride across the city and made headlines for clearing pending fines of local drivers. Currently touring India, Karan kicked off the India leg of his P-Pop Culture Tour in Delhi on 28 February and is set to perform in Mumbai today (3 March).

Upon his arrival in Mumbai, Karan hopped into an auto-rickshaw and immediately won hearts by paying off pending fines totaling ₹22,000.

A video shared by Karan’s photographer, Taran Sodhi, showed the singer stopped by police due to unpaid fines on the vehicle. Without hesitation, Karan instructed his team to settle the ₹17,000 fine.

Soon after, another auto driver requested help with his own pending fine. Karan generously cleared an additional ₹5,000, leaving the driver overjoyed. When the driver realized it was Karan Aujla, he embraced the singer in gratitude.

Karan was heard saying, “We got pulled over because the auto driver had some pending fines and we told the policeman that we’d pay his fines. I love doing this.” He also advised the drivers not to incur further fines, saying, “Koi aur pay nahi karega (no one else will pay). Suddenly I am the city’s favourite.”

Fans showered praise on Karan for his gesture. One fan wrote, “Man with a golden heart.” Others wrote,and “Such a sweetheart.” One comment read, “We have made a real diamond famous.”

The singer kicked off his tour with a spectacular performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, captivating over 70,000 fans. He delivered a string of hits, including Tauba Tauba, Gangster, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend, and For A Reason. Clips from the concert quickly went viral on social media, with one particularly thrilling video showing Karan gliding across the stadium on a zip line. The night ended in a dazzling fireworks display.

Despite the excitement, some fans raised concerns over alleged mismanagement at the event, which reportedly caused moments of chaos.

After his New Delhi show on 28 February, Karan will take his tour to Mumbai and Pune on 4 March, Chandigarh on 14 March, Indore on 21 March, and Bengaluru on 29 March.

