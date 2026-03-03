LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla hopped into an auto-rickshaw and immediately won hearts by paying off pending fines totaling ₹22,000.

Karan Aujla (Photo: IG)
Karan Aujla (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 3, 2026 15:30:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

Ahead of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture concert in Mumbai, he took an auto-rickshaw ride across the city and made headlines for clearing pending fines of local drivers. Currently touring India, Karan kicked off the India leg of his P-Pop Culture Tour in Delhi on 28 February and is set to perform in Mumbai today (3 March).

Upon his arrival in Mumbai, Karan hopped into an auto-rickshaw and immediately won hearts by paying off pending fines totaling ₹22,000.

A video shared by Karan’s photographer, Taran Sodhi, showed the singer stopped by police due to unpaid fines on the vehicle. Without hesitation, Karan instructed his team to settle the ₹17,000 fine.

You Might Be Interested In

Soon after, another auto driver requested help with his own pending fine. Karan generously cleared an additional ₹5,000, leaving the driver overjoyed. When the driver realized it was Karan Aujla, he embraced the singer in gratitude.

Karan was heard saying, “We got pulled over because the auto driver had some pending fines and we told the policeman that we’d pay his fines. I love doing this.” He also advised the drivers not to incur further fines, saying, “Koi aur pay nahi karega (no one else will pay). Suddenly I am the city’s favourite.”

Fans showered praise on Karan for his gesture. One fan wrote, “Man with a golden heart.” Others wrote,and “Such a sweetheart.” One comment read, “We have made a real diamond famous.”

The singer kicked off his tour with a spectacular performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, captivating over 70,000 fans. He delivered a string of hits, including Tauba Tauba, Gangster, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend, and For A Reason. Clips from the concert quickly went viral on social media, with one particularly thrilling video showing Karan gliding across the stadium on a zip line. The night ended in a dazzling fireworks display.

Despite the excitement, some fans raised concerns over alleged mismanagement at the event, which reportedly caused moments of chaos.

After his New Delhi show on 28 February, Karan will take his tour to Mumbai and Pune on 4 March, Chandigarh on 14 March, Indore on 21 March, and Bengaluru on 29 March.

ALSO READ:  What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Karan Aujlakaran aujla concertKaran Aujla concert datesKaran Aujla in MumbaiKaran Aujla ticket price

RELATED News

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

With Love On OTT: When And Where Will Abishan Jeevinth–Anaswara Rajan’s Romantic Drama Stream? Find Out!

Esha Gupta Recalls Horrific Missile Attack While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As She Returns To India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, Thanks Government For Getting Her ‘Back Home’

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

‘We Safe In Dubai Guys, Working’: Rapper Honey Singh Shares A Safety Note With Fans On Social Media From Dubai Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

LATEST NEWS

What Are ‘Boil-In-A-Bag’ Funerals? Scotland Becomes First In UK To Adopt Body Liquefaction Method- Why This Water Cremation Technique Is Fueling Debate

Iran Holds Mass Funeral For Over 150 Schoolgirls Killed In US-Israeli Strikes | WATCH

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

When Will 6G Debut In India? Jio Airtel Partners With This Company To Bring High Speed Network—Check Details And Launch Timeline

Why Young People Are Moving Beyond Alcohol-Focused Nightlife – Jagruti Rehab’s Take on the Trend

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

Iranian Virgin Girls Raped Before Execution To Stop Them Entering Heaven: After Khamenei’s Assassination, Chilling Horrors Of Iran’s Past Resurface

Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death, Netizens Ask ‘What’s Going On In India?’- Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘India Final Nahi Khelega’: Mohammad Amir Predicts IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Winner

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’
Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’
Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’
Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

QUICK LINKS