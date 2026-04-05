Karan Aujla’s Lucknow And Ludhiana Show Cancelled, He Is Coming Back With Mumbai 2.0 Tour — Check Date, Time And All You Need To Know

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has cancelled his upcoming tour stops in Ludhiana and Lucknow, which were scheduled for April 10 and April 12. The decision marks an unexpected change in his “P-Pop Culture India Tour,” which recently witnessed strong turnouts in Delhi and Kolkata.

Lucknow Show Gets Cancelled

Ticketing platform District confirmed the development, citing “logistical difficulties” as the primary reason behind the cancellations. While Aujla has not issued an official statement, reports quoting local officials in Lucknow indicate additional challenges, including venue availability due to scheduled matches, issues in securing a liquor licence, and concerns over revenue viability for premium-priced seating, according to Hindustan Times.

The disruption follows backlash surrounding Aujla’s Mumbai performance, where attendees reported extreme heat, overcrowding, and instances of people fainting. In response, the singer has announced a revamped “Mumbai 2.0” concert on April 12.

Despite the cancellations in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the tour’s Jaipur stop remains on track for April 5 at the JECC Ground. Ticket holders in Ludhiana and Lucknow have been informed that refunds will be processed within five to seven business days.

Mumbai 2.0 Coming on April 12

Aujla is now set to return to Mumbai with “Karan Aujla P-Pop Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0,” a special night-time concert scheduled for April 12. The move marks a shift from the earlier daytime event held at MMRDA Grounds, which reportedly drew a crowd of nearly 15,000 people but faced criticism over alleged mismanagement and safety concerns.

Addressing the backlash, Team Innovation co-founder Mohit Bijlani stated that the new concert is designed as a fan-first initiative. He said that after reviewing audience feedback, the team felt the most meaningful response was to organise a gesture of gratitude for fans. He added that “Mumbai 2.0” is intended as an appreciation concert for those who supported the tour’s Mumbai debut, emphasising the company’s commitment to improving audience experience and raising the bar for live entertainment in India.

Co-founder Siddhesh Kudtarkar also responded to several allegations, offering further clarification on the situation.

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