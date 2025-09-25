Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Fans With First Look Of Her 68th Film ‘Daayra’ Directed By Meghna Gulzar

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now officially completed 25 years in her successful career and has begun shooting her 68th film, Daayra. The film has been highly anticipated, as it is the first collaboration of the superstar with the highly acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar, who excels in the slick portrayal of complex real-world dramas like Raazi and Talvar. The heartwarming ‘Day 1’ rituals and preparations script readings, glimpses of the sets, and photo shoots were sneakily shared by Kareena, who co-starred with the Malayalam cinema icon Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Caption it with she expressed, “Day 1. 68th film. Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi…Send love and blessings,” thus creating a tremendous whirl of excitement amongst her fans. The combination of a genre-defying director and a highly energetic lead star could only lead to a contemporary riveting story about which everybody is talking, already making it one of the most talked-about collaborations of the year.







Kareena Kapoor Khan Collaboration Dynamics

Daayra makes the first professional encounter of Kareena Kapoor Khan with both Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, thus raising anticipations of the project on a completely different creative plane. Director Meghna Gulzar, after the success of Sam Bahadur, is now stepping into the arena of hard-hitting crime drama.

The story is co-written by Meghna, Sima Agarwal, and Yash Keswani said to be one that will “tap into the pulse of the people” as it grapples with “the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today.” The movie deals with the eternal battle of crime, punishment, and justice that the director has explored many times with utmost sophistication.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Crime-Drama Genre Shift

The film can be defined as a crime-drama-thriller, and Daayra surely exists in the problematic and tortured mode of storytelling. This project enhances Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newfound inclination towards bold, content-driven roles after a couple of critically acclaimed performances in the thriller space. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently directed the hit L2: Empuraan, joins in a pivotal role to create an intense on-screen chemistry with Kareena.

The collective vision of the team promises to deliver a film that is not simply an exercise in entertainment but one that generates a seriously introspective audience commenting on social norms and institutions. Produced by Junglee Pictures, known for backing Meghna Gulzar’s successful films, the film indeed is set to mark an important address in the contemporary domain of cinema.

