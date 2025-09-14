Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ will now release on 31st December 2025, moving up from its original Valentine’s Day 2026 date. The festive New Year’s Eve slot promises to make this romantic comedy the perfect year-end entertainer

Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey rom-com now set for New Year's Eve release (Pc: Instagram)
Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey rom-com now set for New Year’s Eve release (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 14, 2025 16:38:13 IST

With all the expectation of a movie, Tu Meri Main Tera , starring Nodanaya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, will release in theaters earlier than expected, which will help the film industry retire to the year with a helping of romance and comedy. The film that was originally scheduled to release on 14th February 2026 has been pushed to release on the big screens on 31st December 2025.

 It is a wise move to capitalize on the celebratory mood of the New Year Eve and give the audiences the perfect cinematic partying. The same was announced by Kartik Aaryan in his social media that generated a frenzy of excitement among the fans who are eagerly awaiting the screen reunion between the Pati Patni Aur Woh pair.

The Star-Powered Pairing

The movie is a big joint effort of both Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday who are associated with their fresh and vibrant screen presence. Their initial date was a huge hit and the hype on their second coupling is already at its all-time high.

It is a romantic comedy movie directed by the same director of the critically acclaimed Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sameer Vidwans. The new date is making the movie a feel good, end of the year entertainer, which is likely to bring together laughter, love and other moments that are easy to laugh at.

A Festive Release Strategy

The move to introduce the movie on New Years Eve is a strategic step by the producers to reach more people and a good way to conclude the year. The holidays are considered to raise foot traffic in the theatres, and the family-friendly rom-com is the best genre to appeal to the audience of all ages.

Directed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, there is reason to believe that the film will be a visual delight, with it being reported that it has been filmed in some of the most exotic places such as Croatia and the Rajasthan. Such an early release date change does not only give anticipation but also shows the confidence that the creators have in their project.

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date

