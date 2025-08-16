LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?

KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?

KBC 17's Independence Day episode turned out to be quite a hot spectacle. Three armed forces women, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, and Prerna Deosthalee determinedly work toward the challenges by answering and bagged a hefty amount. Here's their big win!

Operation Sindoor Stars Shine on KBC 17, Bag ₹25 Lakh Prize
Operation Sindoor Stars Shine on KBC 17, Bag ₹25 Lakh Prize

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 14:03:06 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 Independence Day special episode which made history by having the three inspiring women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, seated on the hot seat, aired on 15th August 2025. Presented by Amitabh Bachchan, the episode narrated tales of their bravery in Operation Sindoor and tested their wits in a quiz, which led to a stunning win of Rs 25 lakh.

KBC 17: The Historic Trio on the Hot Seat

For the first time in KBC, three serving women officers from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy shared the hot seat much to the inspiration of millions. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force), and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy) animated tales of courage from Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against terrorist camps following the Pahalgam attacks.

Their presence emphasised women empowerment in the armed forces, contextualizing patriotism with intellectual grit. The chemistry of the trio and their shared mission experiences made the episode unique.

The Rs. 25 Lakh Triumph

The officers displayed keen intelligence to sail through the questions until they reached the key ₹25 lakh question

“The ‘Arch of Remembrance’ in Leicester, England, was designed by the same person who also designed which of these Indian monuments?”

Options were Victoria Memorial, Gateway of India, Fort St. George and India Gate.

Initially confused, they chose the Audience Poll lifeline, which favored India Gate, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, securing their Rs. 25 lakh win. The clock ran out before they could attempt the Rs 50 lakh question, but the prize was donated to the welfare funds of their respective forces, furthering their service-oriented spirit.

Publicity Stunt Controversy and Inspiration

While the episode was celebrated for honouring these heroes, it brought about a strong debate. Some netizens bashed the officers for appearing on a so-called reality show after serving their nation, calling it a political and PR stunt.

In spite of the controversy, the stories of valor and Rs 25 lakh win by the officers left a mark celebrating India’s new-age military might and women leadership. Catch more inspiring moments of KBC 17 on Sony TV or SonyLIV!

Tags: amitabh bachchan KBC 17 operation sindoor

