LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 30th birthday with a bold nude photoshoot and an intimate island party featuring family and friends.

Kendall Jenner’s Bold 30th Birthday Celebration
Kendall Jenner’s Bold 30th Birthday Celebration

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 6, 2025 11:44:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash

Kendall Jenner, a Supermodel and Hollywood actress, celebrated her significant 30th anniversary with a bold and beautiful nude photoshoot, which greatly excited the internet. On the 5th of November, Kendall posted on Instagram a collection of beach photos, wherein she displayed various artistic and sultry poses and, at the same time, emphasized the beauty and confidence inherent in her posing. One of the ravishing photos is of Kendall lying on a hammock, fully nude, with a book placed on her chest. Then, in other pictures, she is shown naked, lying in the sun or seated nude on the beach, just in her bikini bottom covered with sand.

 

Intimate Island Celebration

The birthday bash was on a marvelous, hidden paradise island for celebrities with a very small group comprising her closest relatives and pals, such as Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber. The beachfront soiree was not short of a bonfire dinner, fireworks, and an endless flow of 818 Tequila, Kendall’s own brand. The guests, who were dressed in earthy shades of brown, pink, and black, added a stylish touch to the cozy celebration.

 

Heartfelt Tributes and Reflections

Kim and Khloé, Kendall’s sisters, made no effort to keep their love for her and admiration for her character and traits expressed through the angel-type pictures that they posted on Instagram. She was Mansel Timothy, that is the name of the character she played in the cartoon “Elderly Woman, My Dearest,” and the images and moments from the 30th birthday of a star girl reflect the evolution of Kendall. Embracing and loving her once reserved places of beauty, individualism, and happiness while stepping gently into a new decade.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 11:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 30th birthday818 Tequilabeach celebrationhailey bieberhome-hero-pos-9instagram postisland partyjustin bieberKardashian familykendall jennernude photoshoot

RELATED News

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering The Travel Influencer Who Captured The World Through His Lens- Inside The Life, Career, And Legacy Of A Cinematic Storyteller

Why Is Farhana Bhatt Suing Amal Mallik’s Aunt? Bigg Boss 19 Contestant’s Family Demands Rs. 1 Crore Over THIS Shocking Allegation

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed! Show Gets 4-Week Extension, Here’s The New Release Date

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

Bihar Election 2025: Exit Poll Date and Time, When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results Live?

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash
Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash
Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash
Kendall Jenner Celebrates 30th Birthday with Bold Nude Photoshoot and Beach Bash

QUICK LINKS