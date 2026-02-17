LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 trailer depicts three women battling forced religious conversion, betrayal, and torture across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. The film explores survival, resistance, and legal struggles, transforming trauma into a powerful public warning.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 17, 2026 13:51:01 IST

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

The cinematic landscape is currently active because Vipul Amrutlal Shah has released the trailer for The Kerala Story 2, which serves as a sequel to the 2023 movie that divided audiences.

The film shows the terrible situations that three women face after they experience forced religious conversion in their lives. The trailer establishes a serious atmosphere that connects three separate storylines that take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala to show how trust has been destroyed and people struggle to reclaim their personal freedom.

Forced Religious Conversion Narrative

The sequel deepens its examination of mandatory religious conversion methods, which it shows as a complete system rather than single incidents.

You Might Be Interested In

The trailer presents a story that depicts the legal challenges and emotional struggles faced by families who file POCSO complaints while they fight against what they perceive to be a permanent change in the country’s demographic and legal systems.

The film investigates how falsehoods about marriage and live-in arrangements control victims through its examination of characters who experience these deceptive situations. The stories function as a direct alert, which shows parents facing legal battles to recover their children from active captivity.

Survival and Resistance Themes

The film’s emotional center provides its main emotional core through the survival and resistance themes, which the three main characters represent.

The sequel departs from the original film, which presented its characters as victims, to show them entering active combat, according to its tagline, which states, “Is baar sahenge nahi… ladenge” (This time, we won’t endure… we will fight).

The trailer shows the harsh realities of torture, which require people to develop resilience in order to survive both bodily and spiritual attacks that include forced eating of forbidden foods and solitary confinement. 

The narrative arc transforms the traumatic events into a public warning, which shows survivors as more than victims of betrayal because they represent a larger movement against manipulation.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS