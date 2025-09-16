Kiku Sharda Shares Heartbreak: Missed Mom’s Last Call, Also Lost Dad Just 45 Days Later – Double Tragedy

Kiku Sharda, the actor and comedian, has recently published a highly personal and depressing story that everyone who is able to repent can easily identify with. He disclosed that he had missed the last phone call of his mother before she had passed away and it left a memorable mark in his life.

Another heart-wrenching twist of fate Kiku was no exception and came out to tell him that his father had died just 45 days after. This twofold loss throws light on a sad fact: how unpredictable and sometimes cruel existence and death can be, and how painful it can be to have to say goodbye without saying it.

Kiku Sharda Mother Unanswered Call

The comedian who made millions of people laugh, shared his trauma of carrying a heavy emotional load of being unable to respond to the last call of his mother. This broke connection is not merely an instance of a lapse in time, it is the unsaid words and parting words, which are lost to time.







The story of Kiku is a heartrending message of how we should appreciate every moment, and every call made by our close people because we can never be sure that it will be the last. Parental death is devastating, but it can be made worse by the fact that there may be no last goodbye with the parent, and the loss may be tainted with the feeling that one wishes they might have said.

Kiku Sharda A Second Tragedy

Fate had given Kiku another blows when he was struggling with the death of his mother. His father who had always been a strong support to him, died just 45 days after. This latter tragedy highlights the depth of a loss of a life partner to the spouse who is left behind. Very frequently, the other parent gives into the loss and emotional emptiness of the person they have shared their entire life with.

The very fact that Kiku loses twice is a strong statement of how unfair the life can be, and how complex the family ties can be. His openness in sharing does not only give one a peep at his personal grief but also gives a person to whom they can relate to in terms of grief and the significance of family bonds.

