SC Shields Actor Alok Nath, Halts Arrest In Haryana Marketing Scam, What Happens Next?

The Supreme Court of India has however given veteran actor Alok Nath an interim protection against arrest in a fraud case based on an alleged marketing scam in Haryana in a major development. The Haryana Police and other parties on the case were given a notice by a bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan, which stated that no coercive action would be taken against the actor before the next hearing.

This ruling is based on a series of protection to actor Shreyas Talpade who is necessitating the same case. The case is a grievance against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. charged with defrauding thousands of individuals by a multi-level marketing fraud scheme.

The Case Against Alok Nath

This was initiated by a complaint made by a Sonipat resident, Vipul Antil, who claimed that this society was operating under the guise of a reputable financial organization so that it defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors. The complaint was filed against Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade who were the brand ambassadors of the society and thus enticed the victims to invest their money.

An FIR is registered by the police and an investigation process is underway to establish the scope of the roles played by the actors as well as whether they knew about the fraudulent acts. The police that they have a relationship with was one of the factors that contributed to the attraction of investors.

Alok Nath Alleged Fraudulent Scheme

The Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, which started its operations in 2016, was described as a credible institution that was able to provide savings programs such as fixed and recurring deposits that promised good returns. Its model was founded on the multi-level marketing system that expanded its networks rather fast and included more investors. First, the society timely paid its clients, and this created trust.

Nevertheless, as of 2023, it is said that the payments to the investors were halted, and authorities used the excuse of system upgradation. This lead to the eventual breakdown of communication between the owners and officials of the society who could not allow investors to reclaim their hard earned money. The Supreme Court notice now imposes the responsibility on the police to act on the plea of the actor, and the case will be heard along with the petition of Shreyas Talpade on the same.

