Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?

The first husband of Priya Sachdev was Vikram Chatwal who was an American hotelier and actor. Their union, which took place in the year 2006, was a well-publicized ten days event that cut across three cities. The big festivities appeared to be the ideal manifestation of two high-profile lives falling into each other, yet the truth was not as perceived by the general audience of a fairy-tale. In 2007, a daughter, Safira, was born to the couple.

This marriage did not however last long and in 2011, the two decided to separate after only five years. Priya has since come out in the open to talk of the challenges of her first marriage. She disclosed that in as much as she thought she was getting the right match on a paper as both of them had good educations and careers, she later found out that it was not the right one.

Priya Sachdev Troubled Union

Priya Sachdev has mentioned that she knew that it was not a proper marriage some 15 or 20 weeks into her pregnancy with her daughter, Safira. Though she realized this early, she made the effort of ensuring the marriage worked. Five years later, the breakdown finally took place. In an open interview, Priya admitted that she was not appreciative of the sacrifices that she went through in her marriage.

Substance abuse problems of Vikram Chatwal have also been mentioned in reports as an impediment to the disintegration of the marriage. This was followed by a tough custody battle of their daughter which Priya eventually won.

Priya Sachdev New Chapter

After being divorced by Vikram Chatwal, Priya Sachdev even married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2017. The two started dating when Kapur was in a painful divorce with his second wife, Karisma Kapoor. The father got the couple a son, Azarias, and shared the parenting of Priya’s daughter, Safira.

However, it was a sad twist to the family life when Sunjay Kapur unexpectedly died. The case has reported on the death, since then causing a high-profile legal tussle over his huge estate, putting the personal life of Priya back into the spotlight.

