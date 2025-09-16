Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?

Priya Sachdev’s first marriage to Vikram Chatwal ended after five years, followed by a custody battle she won for daughter Safira. Later, she married Sunjay Kapur in 2017, had son Azarias, but faced heartbreak again after Kapur’s sudden death, leading to a legal battle over his estate.

Priya Sachdev’s life: love, loss, custody battles, and legal fights (Pc: X )
Priya Sachdev’s life: love, loss, custody battles, and legal fights (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 16, 2025 12:27:27 IST

The first husband of Priya Sachdev was Vikram Chatwal who was an American hotelier and actor. Their union, which took place in the year 2006, was a well-publicized ten days event that cut across three cities. The big festivities appeared to be the ideal manifestation of two high-profile lives falling into each other, yet the truth was not as perceived by the general audience of a fairy-tale. In 2007, a daughter, Safira, was born to the couple.

This marriage did not however last long and in 2011, the two decided to separate after only five years. Priya has since come out in the open to talk of the challenges of her first marriage. She disclosed that in as much as she thought she was getting the right match on a paper as both of them had good educations and careers, she later found out that it was not the right one.

Priya Sachdev Troubled Union

Priya Sachdev has mentioned that she knew that it was not a proper marriage some 15 or 20 weeks into her pregnancy with her daughter, Safira. Though she realized this early, she made the effort of ensuring the marriage worked. Five years later, the breakdown finally took place. In an open interview, Priya admitted that she was not appreciative of the sacrifices that she went through in her marriage.

Substance abuse problems of Vikram Chatwal have also been mentioned in reports as an impediment to the disintegration of the marriage. This was followed by a tough custody battle of their daughter which Priya eventually won.

Priya Sachdev New Chapter

After being divorced by Vikram Chatwal, Priya Sachdev even married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2017. The two started dating when Kapur was in a painful divorce with his second wife, Karisma Kapoor. The father got the couple a son, Azarias, and shared the parenting of Priya’s daughter, Safira.

However, it was a sad twist to the family life when Sunjay Kapur unexpectedly died. The case has reported on the death, since then causing a high-profile legal tussle over his huge estate, putting the personal life of Priya back into the spotlight.

Also Read: Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute

Tags: priya sachdevPriya Sachdev MarriageVikram Chatwal

RELATED News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
For How Long Did Jasmin Walia And Hardik Pandya Date? Star Indian Cricketer Is Now Dating This Top Sabyasachi Model
Aditi Rao Hydari to Neha Dhupia, B-Town celebs praise Owen Cooper's historic win at Emmy Awards 2025
Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

LATEST NEWS

GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026 Batch: Flagship PGDM, BBA, and Newly Launched MBA Program
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
U'khand: 200 students rescued from waterlogged institute in Dehradun after heavy rain
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?
Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Secret First Marriage: Wedding At 20 Weeks Pregnant, Divorced 5 Years Later – But Why?

QUICK LINKS