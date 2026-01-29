LIVE TV
Kohrra Season 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti And Mona Singh Hunt Dangerous Criminals While Facing Dark Personal Demons — WATCH

Kohrra Season 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti And Mona Singh Hunt Dangerous Criminals While Facing Dark Personal Demons — WATCH

Kohrra Season 2 unfolds in Dalerpura as Barun Sobti’s Amarpal Garundi and Mona Singh’s Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur tackle a murder mystery while confronting hidden pasts, personal demons, and the dark secrets of a seemingly peaceful village.

Kohrra Season 2: Barun Sobti & Mona Singh Face Crime and Personal Demons in Small-Town Mystery
Kohrra Season 2: Barun Sobti & Mona Singh Face Crime and Personal Demons in Small-Town Mystery

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 29, 2026 12:56:34 IST

Kohrra Season 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti And Mona Singh Hunt Dangerous Criminals While Facing Dark Personal Demons — WATCH

Netflix brings back The fog of mystery together with the right elements, which begin to reveal the story of Kohrra Season 2. The new season takes place in Dalerpura, a peaceful village where people stay watchful and alert to their surroundings.

The murder investigation starts when a woman is found dead in a barn, which leads to investigations of her NRI husband and her brother, who is now mourning her death.

The series will show how small towns contain their hidden information through their main character, who knows all the undisclosed facts about every resident.

Gritty Crime Drama and Character Evolution

The main focus of the gritty crime drama centers on Amarpal Garundi, whom Barun Sobti portrays. Garundi, who now works in a different area, tries to escape his hidden past, but his past ethical violations continue to bind him.

The current season explores the complete psychological framework of investigators instead of studying their operational procedures.

The plot uses the murder of a young woman, Pooja Bhamrrah, as a starting point to reveal the institutional decay and personal shortcomings of the officials responsible for delivering justice. The show uses the protagonists’ “personal demons” to create equal importance between their internal battles and the police search for suspects.

Powerful New Avatar and Collaborative Dynamics

Mona Singh brings new energy to the franchise through her role as Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur. Dhanwant displays disciplined behavior because he follows established procedures when he faces his challenges in a male-dominated environment while he experiences personal loss.

The two partners show two different approaches to work, which determines how the show moves forward throughout its episodes.

The series maintains its dark atmosphere through the work of Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman because the two officers who need to solve the crime must face their hidden emotional wounds.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:56 PM IST
