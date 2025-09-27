LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal showcases stunning silicon idol with Maha Kumbh inspiration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 27, 2025 16:30:07 IST

North 24 Pargana (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): Durga Puja festivities have begun with much grandeur across West Bengal. Several thematic pandals have caught the crowd’s attention, as the organisers aim to share strong messages through their creations.

In Kamarhati of North 24 Parganas, the Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee, in its 86th year, has chosen the theme “Kumbh” for its Durga Puja celebration. This theme is significant, as Kumbh is a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival celebrated in Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik, and Ujjain.

With the theme focused on the Maha Kumbh, the pandal features an idol of Goddess Durga in a meditative state, depicted as a Yogini, made from silicon.

Speaking about the theme, Arpan Ghosh, Secretary, shared how the Kumbh Mela held great significance for the country.

“We wanted to show how Kumbh Mela carries a rich, cultural and religious heritage. The idol has been completely created with silicon and is one of the biggest across various pandals,” he said.

Mahakumbh 2025 emerged as a historic event with its divine, grand, and well-organised execution, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. Held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the Mahakumbh marked a sacred occasion after 144 years, drawing immense crowds from across India and the world.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared that 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the Triveni during the Mahakumbh-2025, which began on January 13, Paush Purnima, and continued until February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: durga-pujagoddess durgakamarhatimahakumbh-2025north-24-parganassilicon-idolwest bengal

