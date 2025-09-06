LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kurt Russel bags 'Yellowstone' spinoff series 'The Madison'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 01:11:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor Kurt Russell will be seen in Yellowstone spinoff series, The Madison.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee has joined the forthcoming series, from Taylor Sheridan and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, as both a cast member and executive producer, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The project also features Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

The Yellowstone universe has no signs of slowing down following the likely series finale of the flagship that aired back in December 2024. The Madison is one of several spinoff series currently in production, also including CBS’ Y: Marshals, starring Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in the fall, and Paramount+’s Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spinoff, Dutton Ranch (working title), which returns Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser to their roles and doesn’t yet have a premiere date. Another prequel, 1944, is in development following the likely conclusion of 1923.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Madison is a modern-day spinoff with little known about how the characters will relate to the main Dutton family of the flagship series. Here is the official logline: “The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: hollywoodkurt-russellYellowstone

