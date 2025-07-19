Leaked Photo Sparks Rumours: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share The First Picture Of Their Baby Girl With Salman Khan? Here’s The Truth

The net was buzzing the other day with a photo going viral that purportedly showed Bollywood power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, along with their recently born daughter, with none other than megastar Salman Khan. The photo went viral in minutes, and all manner of rumors and excitement began among the fans. Yet, as is the nature of such quickly circulating information, the photograph itself turns out to be a skillfully manufactured piece of fiction, designed to cash in on the Malhotra-Advani family’s recent positive news. Things are much more straightforward in reality and are only meant to highlight the couple’s sincere wish for seclusion on this special moment.

Privacy Buzz and Fan Speculation Around Sidharth-Kiara’s Alleged Newborn

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani formally blessed their baby girl with the arrival on July 15, 2025.This delightful piece of news was revealed by the couple themselves in an emotional social media post.

Sidharth and Kiara shared an emotional official post on their Instagram profile on July 16, stating that they have a baby girl.”Our hearts are full and our world is forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” their Instagram post says . Kiara & Sidharth.”” The infographic was done in a pink color with heart balloons all around it. Most notably, on July 17, when Kiara was discharged from the hospital and they brought home their baby, the couple handed sweets to the paparazzi waiting at the door and a polite note seeking “No photos please, only blessings.” This explicitly expressed that they would like to have their daughter’s first days private, something that many celebrity parents have yearned for these past couple of years.

As per now no official photo of their baby girl has been released by Sidharth and Kiara. Their appeal for privacy has been largely respected by the media. Recently gone-viral photo purporting to depict Salman Khan has nothing to do with him, but is a totally fabricated pic, most likely a collage of some available snaps, was photoshopped to give a wrong impression. Salman Khan has not released any such pic himself either, or has he commented on it.

Sidharth and Kiara Decoding the Misleading Image

The picture of Salman Khan holding a baby, doing the rounds on the internet as Sidharth’s and Kiara’s child, perfectly represents how web editing builds a narrative.

The viral picture is not original. It’s a doctored picture, i.e., it’s made by cutting out parts of two different photographs and putting them side by side. Salman Khan has been clicked with babies in his life on many occasions, usually with his nephews or children of close friends. It is more likely that one of these older, already existing photos of Salman with a child has been computer manipulated to add what is being touted as Sidharth and Kiara’s child. Computer manipulation is ubiquitous in today’s world and is frequently circulated without fact-checking.

The quick transmission of such false images usually results from sheer fan enthusiasm to get a glimpse of their beloved stars’ new additions at the earliest possible time. Such frenzy, natural as it is, sometimes ends up promoting unsubstantiated facts unconsciously. A wake-up call for social media users to be wise and check sources before they go viral with their news, more so when relating to public figures’ personal accomplishments.

