Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

The entertainment industry together with its fans experienced worry today when they learned that Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter, had been hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The presence of his son, superstar Salman Khan, at the medical facility has created an urgent need for information because his medical condition details remain confidential.

Salman, who is promoting his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan, exited the hospital area while protected by extensive security measures and moved through the media crowd without speaking.

Veteran Screenwriter Salim Khan Health Update

The Khan family has not issued any official medical statement since February 17, 2026, which has resulted in social media platforms experiencing widespread speculation about their health status.







Salim Khan, who is 90 years old, continues to serve as a vital part of the Indian film industry, and his recent hospitalization has brought about a wave of support from his colleagues in the film industry.

The family sources report that the veteran writer currently undergoes standard medical assessments together with age-specific medical treatment.

Online fans have started prayer chains while they use trending hashtags to send their wishes for the “architect of Bollywood” to recover swiftly, which shows the deep respect he receives from people across different age groups.

Salman Khan Hospital Visit and Family Support

Salman Khan’s emergency run to his father’s location demonstrates how the Khan family maintains strong bonds during emergencies.

Witnesses reported that the actor displayed two different behaviors because he seemed to be preoccupied with something while he wore a black T-shirt and cap, which differed from his typical energetic appearance. The family arrived at this visit after their previous milestone when their veteran writer turned 90 years old in late 2025 to celebrate with his family members, which included Helen and Salma Khan.

The hospital staff currently upholds the family’s request for privacy while paparazzi photographers wait outside to capture any updates about the legendary writer’s condition.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, ‘What Happened To Him?’ Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video