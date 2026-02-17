LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Bollywood legend Salim Khan, 90, was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. Superstar son Salman Khan rushed to his side amid intense media attention. Family requests privacy while fans flood social media with prayers and support, showing deep respect for the veteran screenwriter.

Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan Rushed to Lilavati, Fans Pray for Bollywood Legend’s Recovery
Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan Rushed to Lilavati, Fans Pray for Bollywood Legend’s Recovery

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 17, 2026 17:27:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

The entertainment industry together with its fans experienced worry today when they learned that Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter, had been hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The presence of his son, superstar Salman Khan, at the medical facility has created an urgent need for information because his medical condition details remain confidential.

Salman, who is promoting his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan, exited the hospital area while protected by extensive security measures and moved through the media crowd without speaking.

You Might Be Interested In

Veteran Screenwriter Salim Khan Health Update

The Khan family has not issued any official medical statement since February 17, 2026, which has resulted in social media platforms experiencing widespread speculation about their health status.



Salim Khan, who is 90 years old, continues to serve as a vital part of the Indian film industry, and his recent hospitalization has brought about a wave of support from his colleagues in the film industry.

The family sources report that the veteran writer currently undergoes standard medical assessments together with age-specific medical treatment.

Online fans have started prayer chains while they use trending hashtags to send their wishes for the “architect of Bollywood” to recover swiftly, which shows the deep respect he receives from people across different age groups.

Salman Khan Hospital Visit and Family Support

Salman Khan’s emergency run to his father’s location demonstrates how the Khan family maintains strong bonds during emergencies.

Witnesses reported that the actor displayed two different behaviors because he seemed to be preoccupied with something while he wore a black T-shirt and cap, which differed from his typical energetic appearance. The family arrived at this visit after their previous milestone when their veteran writer turned 90 years old in late 2025 to celebrate with his family members, which included Helen and Salma Khan.

The hospital staff currently upholds the family’s request for privacy while paparazzi photographers wait outside to capture any updates about the legendary writer’s condition.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, ‘What Happened To Him?’ Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lilavati HospitalSalim KhanSalim Khan hospitalisedsalman khan

RELATED News

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Held In Abu Dhabi: Delhi HC Ticks Clock, Centre Must Act Fast, Gives A Deadline For Consular Access

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sanjay Kapur’s Sister, Karisma Kapoor’s Best Friend Now Restrained From Making Public Allegations Against Priya Kapur

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Vast Selected by NASA for Sixth Private Astronaut Mission to International Space Station

Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

GSEB SSC, HSC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Official Website, Download Steps and Key Instructions

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery
Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery
Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery
Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalised; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

QUICK LINKS