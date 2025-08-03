Lindsay Lohan Was Trying To Figure Out How To Have A Private Life After Feeling Pigeonholed In Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan’s been pretty candid lately about feeling boxed in by the roles she’s landed over the years. You look at her career—kicking off with The Parent Trap at twelve, then blowing up with Freaky Friday and Mean Girls—and it’s easy to see why people have a certain idea of her in their heads.

Now, she’s circling back to Freaky Friday again, jumping into the sequel, Freakier Friday, due out in 2025.

In a recent interview with The Times U.K., she was honest about needing to step back for a while. From 2013 to 2022, she pulled away from the spotlight, skipping major roles to actually live her life a bit.

“I was losing that excitement about filming,” she said. “I wanted to figure out how to have a private life, something real—not just the next script.” She waited for that spark to come back.

Now, she’s genuinely excited about a new drama on Hulu, Count My Lies, where she’s not just acting but producing, too. But yeah—she admits she still feels pigeonholed.

“I was thrilled to do A Prairie Home Companion, but even now, I have to fight for those kinds of roles,” Lohan said. “People see me as one thing, but I can do so much more. Just give me the shot.” She’s determined to break out and shake up her image, and if Scorsese ever calls, she’s not turning him down.

Talking at the Freakier Friday premiere in LA, she mentioned wanting to tackle more serious, dramatic stuff. Sure, romantic comedies are her comfort zone, and fans love her there, but she’s itching to do something totally new—maybe even an action film.

She wants to show people she’s not just the girl from their favourite teen movies; she’s ready for a challenge.

