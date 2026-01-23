‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser OUT: Salman Khan Unveils Patriotic Song From ‘Battle Of Galwan’ | Watch

Battle Of Galwan: The makers of the upcoming war drama ‘Battle of Galwan’ are set to release the film’s first song ‘Maatrubhumi’ tomorrow, however the teaser is out, paying tribute to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. The song is positioned as a homage to the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces involved in one of the most intense confrontations along the Line of Actual Control.

The film stars Salman Khan in the lead and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with production handled under Khan’s own banner. The music for the project has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, while the first track features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, adding emotional depth to the tribute.

Movie Details

‘Battle of Galwan’ has been filmed over a tight schedule of 66 days, with large portions shot in challenging conditions to capture the harsh terrain and intensity of the real-life events. The teaser, released earlier, generated significant attention online, drawing praise from Indian audiences for its patriotic tone and scale, while also attracting criticism from some international quarters.

Based on the deadly hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, the film aims to portray the courage, resilience and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the clash. The incident remains one of the most serious military confrontations between the two sides in decades and continues to hold deep emotional significance in India.

The makers have confirmed that ‘Battle of Galwan’ will hit theatres on April 17, 2026, positioning it as one of the major big-ticket releases of the year. With a high-profile cast, a patriotic narrative and a music-driven emotional arc, expectations around the film remain high ahead of its release.

The upcoming song launch is expected to further build momentum for the project, offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s emotional core while honouring the soldiers whose sacrifice inspired the story.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React