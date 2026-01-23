LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins 'Border 2' Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

Border 2: Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan has jumped on the excitement surrounding the upcoming film Border 2, sharing a playful video on Instagram that caught the attention of Bollywood stars and cricket fans alike. In the clip, Rashid is seen standing by a roadside roasting corn over a coal fire, with the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 23, 2026 10:52:31 IST

Border 2: Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan has jumped on the excitement surrounding the upcoming film Border 2, sharing a playful video on Instagram that caught the attention of Bollywood stars and cricket fans alike. Currently in Dubai for the Afghanistan vs West Indies cricket series, Rashid’s video has gone viral among social media users and film enthusiasts.

Rashid Khan Shares Fun Video Promising To Watch Border 2

In the clip, Rashid is seen standing by a roadside roasting corn over a coal fire, with the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background. Smiling, winking, and giving a thumbs-up to the camera, he captioned the post: “Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga (I will surely watch Border 2), but let’s see what happens if I post this.” He also tagged the film’s lead actors, drawing immediate attention from the Bollywood fraternity.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty And Ahan Shetty React

The post quickly drew responses from the film’s cast. Varun Dhawan commented, “Haa bhai (Yes brother),” while Ahan Shetty wrote, “Lots of love bhai.” Suniel Shetty reacted with, “Ye hui na baat (That’s the spirit),” and also liked the post. The video demonstrates the playful interaction between Bollywood stars and fans, extending even to celebrities from the sports world.

Earlier, cricketer KL Rahul, who is Suniel Shetty’s son-in-law, joined in the fun by sharing a video from the cricket field. The video carried the text: “Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 two times).” Rahul added, “Awaaz pahochni chahiye,” highlighting the film’s buzz across sports and entertainment circles.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Patriotic War Film Crosses Rs 12.5 Crore in Advance Booking, Surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

