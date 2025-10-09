LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Gears Up For Her Fiercest Political Battle Yet

Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Gears Up For Her Fiercest Political Battle Yet

The much-awaited Maharani Season 4 trailer is out! Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti, stepping from Bihar politics to Delhi’s power corridors. With high-stakes rivalries, intense confrontations, and political intrigue, this season promises gripping drama. Streaming Nov 7 on Sony LIV.

Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti Enters National Power Play, Faces Her Fiercest Political Battle (Pc: Instagram)
Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti Enters National Power Play, Faces Her Fiercest Political Battle (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 9, 2025 17:04:39 IST

Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Gears Up For Her Fiercest Political Battle Yet

More than treacherous; the trailer much waited for Maharani Season 4 was released, announcing the comeback of Huma Qureshi as the dreaded Rani Bharti on November 7, streaming exclusively on Sony LIV. The journey thus far has witnessed an indefatigable housewife with no formal educational background being shoved across into the Chief Minister’s chair; now, she is battling her greatest challenge ever-the national one.

The trailer indicates a transfer from the rough and tumble bylanes of Bihar politics to the executive lounges of Delhi power, making this season one where political drama shifts from being a state affair into full-fledged combat for national supremacy. With it, the stakes are now much higher, as Rani’s own survival depends on her ability to maneuver, negotiate, and outplay the wiliest of players within the nation’s capital.



Rani’s Evolution: From Regional to National Power

The essence of this saga has always remained the impressive transformation undergone by Rani Bharti. Initially unwillingly assuming her office as Chief Minister at the behest of her husband Bheema Bharti, Rani has been painstakingly learning the cruel ropes of governance, betrayal, and power play. Season 4 sees her taking a pivotal leap, extending her aspirations beyond regional borders. The backdrop and the scale will ensure that the fourth chapter is the most battle-seque and politically complicit narrative in the franchise.

High-Stakes Political Intrigue and Veteran Cast

This season ushers in a new perspective on political intrigue through Subhash Kapoor’s writing and Puneet Prakash’s direction, promising to weave a labyrinth of alliances and betrayals among national politics.

The ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi and others features comedians Amit Sial as arch-rival politician Navin Kumar, and Kani Kusruti as the unswervingly loyal secretary Kaveri Sridharan, further expanded by new entrants Shweta Basu Prasad and Vipin Sharma. Rani, now fighting for her political legacy on a national platform, is left with decisions whose consequences are better left weighing heavily on her conscience.

The intense and dark undertones of the trailer promise a season devoted to survival and domination, making Maharani 4 a treat for all fans of gritty political thrillers and set to stream on Sony LIV from November 7.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 5:04 PM IST
Tags: Huma Qureshi, Maharani Season 4, Rani Bharti

