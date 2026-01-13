LIVE TV
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Smashes Records, Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Smashes Records, Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opens Sankranti 2026 with a bang, earning ₹37.10 crore in India and ₹84 crore worldwide on Day 1. Action-comedy thrills fans, boasts Victory Venkatesh cameo, and dominates box office despite stiff festive competition.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 13, 2026 11:15:18 IST

The box office has seen a dramatic transformation this Sankranti 2026 with Megastar Chiranjeevi rediscovering his original self through Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film, helmed by the director of choice Anil Ravipudi, has been ringing up the cash registers right from the opening show.

The action-comedy was released on January 12th and has already been able to use the holiday spirit to its fullest to draw large crowds in both the Telugu regions and global markets.

As per initial reports, the movie has record-breaking first-day collections, which further tell us that the Megastar’s charm is still the most powerful one even in the situation of tough competition from other blockbuster releases.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Record-Breaking Collections

The first day of the release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has collected more than what was expected, becoming one of the top earners of the day with an estimated net of ₹37.10 crores in India.

This amazing figure covers the very good ₹8.60 crore from the special Sunday previews, which is a clear sign of big audience expectation. The film has not only done very well in India but also has made a mark globally, with a worldwide gross of about ₹84 crores on Day 1.

A big part of this success comes from the North American market, where the film passed the $1.5 million barrier just from the premieres. These figures have made the film the second-highest opener of Chiranjeevi’s career, behind only the blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Sankranti 2026 Dominance

In the Sankranti 2026 box office clash, the movie took the lead and averaged a breathtaking 64.66% occupancy in the Telugu areas. The morning shows had a good beginning with 48% occupancy, then suddenly by the evening the numbers went up to almost 79% for the night shows.

The “family entertainer” tag, along with the viral chatter regarding the 20-minute power-packed cameo of Victory Venkatesh, was the biggest attraction for the public to visit the theatres. Despite the competition, the “Boss” has managed to regain his popularity during the festive season thus it was a big celebration for fans and distributors.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Tags: Anil Ravipudi, chiranjeevi, Day 1 collection, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Sankranti 2026 box office, telugu film

