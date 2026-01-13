LIVE TV
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

After crossing ₹100 crore over the weekend, The Raja Saab faced a tough Monday, witnessing a steep 71% drop in collections. The Prabhas-led horror-comedy earned around ₹5.4 crore on Day 4, taking its domestic total to nearly ₹113.4 crore, driven mainly by the Telugu market.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Film Faces Sharp Monday Test After Massive Weekend
The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Film Faces Sharp Monday Test After Massive Weekend

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 13, 2026 09:03:42 IST

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

Following its electrifying opening weekend, The Raja Saab had no difficulty crossing the ₹100 crore mark, but the Prabhas-starrer encountered a major problem at its first important “Monday test.”

The large pre-release hype and the power of the first day did not help the movie, as it experienced a dramatic 71% drop in its daily revenue. Initial trade reports suggest that the Maruthi-directed horror-comedy earned around ₹5.4 crore on Day 4, which is indicative of the usual “Monday blues” as the audience got back to their regular workweek routines.

Monday Box Office Resistance

The shift from a holiday weekend to a regular weekday was a hard nut to crack for the movie’s momentum. The first-day collection was a whopping ₹53.75 crore, but the subsequent collections have been on a steady decline, with a fall of more than 50% on Saturday and ₹19.1 crore at the end of the weekend on Sunday.

The Monday downfall is especially striking because the film had no significant competitors, yet it could not draw large audiences in the non-Telugu regions. The total domestic box office gross is now projected at ₹113.4 crore, with the Telugu market being the major source of the revenue.

Telugu Audience Engagement

In the place where it originated, the movie still got a decent but reduced share of the market. The Day 4 Telugu occupancy was about 24.64% in the day, with the night shows doing much better with 30.27% compared to the slow start of 16.20% in the morning.

Warangal and Mahbubnagar cities recorded the most steady occupancy indices, with 52% and 49% occupancy, respectively, in each theater, supported by the number of screens, notwithstanding.

On the other hand, the Hindi and Tamil dubbed versions kept on struggling, with the Hindi markets showing a very low occupancy of 8.12%. Given that the project was made with a whopping ₹400 crore budget, it is only the approaching Sankranti holiday period that can possibly lead to a considerable recovery.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 9:03 AM IST
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

QUICK LINKS