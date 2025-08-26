LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans

Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans

Manish Malhotra’s debut film Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, captures the essence of classic Bollywood romance. With music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, and a voiceover by Naseeruddin Shah, the film feels like a love letter to a forgotten era of cinema.

Manish Malhotra’s debut film Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh
Manish Malhotra’s debut film Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last updated: August 26, 2025 15:59:48 IST

You know that feeling when a song, a scene, or even just a voice takes you back to a time when Bollywood didn’t need to shout to be heard? When romance was quiet yet poetic and left you with a soft feeling? That’s exactly what the teaser for Gustaakh Ishq delivers.

Manish Malhotra brings back timeless romance with Gustaakh Ishq

Manish Malhotra, the designer who has been a part of the entertainment industry since as long as one can know. He’s the one who’s dressed every dream girl from Kareena to Deepika  has now decided to step into the producer’s shoes. And surprisingly? He’s not here to make noise. He’s here to make us understand what the core of cinema actually is. 

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in Manish Malhotra’s poetic debut with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar

Set in the dusky lanes of Purani Dilli and the crumbling beauty of old Punjab kothis, the visuals hit differently. But it’s not just the setting. Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh don’t just act, they are living these roles. Their chemistry isn’t a show off, it’s soft, relatable and dreamy. The kind of love you see in stolen glances, in silences. The kind we used to fall for in the ’90s and early 2000s.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by STAGE5 Production (@stage5production)



And then comes Naseeruddin Shah’s voice, a familiar, grounding, almost like your grandfather reading you poetry you’re too young to understand, but old enough to feel.

The music? Vishal Bhardwaj composing and Gulzar writing.“Uljalool Ishq” plays in the background a haunting yet  beautiful, and just unhinged enough to make you believe in irrational love again.

People are calling Gustaakh Ishq the Bollywood they grew up loving

The internet’s already feeling it. Real people, not some paid PR, are commenting things like, “This feels different,” and “This… this is why I used to love Bollywood.”

Gustaakh Ishq doesn’t just look like a film. It feels like a love letter to the kind of cinema we stopped expecting but secretly kept hoping would return.

Releasing this November. And yeah, we’ll be there.

Also Read: Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Manish Malhotra Revives Old-School Romance With Vijay And Fatima’s Magical Chemistry, Fans Lose Calm Over Actor’s New Avatar

Tags: Fatima Sana ShaikhGustaakh IshqManish MalhotraNaseeruddin Shahvijay varma

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans
Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans
Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans
Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?