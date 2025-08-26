Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Brings Back The Feels Of Classic Bollywood, Say Fans

You know that feeling when a song, a scene, or even just a voice takes you back to a time when Bollywood didn’t need to shout to be heard? When romance was quiet yet poetic and left you with a soft feeling? That’s exactly what the teaser for Gustaakh Ishq delivers.

Manish Malhotra brings back timeless romance with Gustaakh Ishq

Manish Malhotra, the designer who has been a part of the entertainment industry since as long as one can know. He’s the one who’s dressed every dream girl from Kareena to Deepika has now decided to step into the producer’s shoes. And surprisingly? He’s not here to make noise. He’s here to make us understand what the core of cinema actually is.

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in Manish Malhotra’s poetic debut with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar

Set in the dusky lanes of Purani Dilli and the crumbling beauty of old Punjab kothis, the visuals hit differently. But it’s not just the setting. Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh don’t just act, they are living these roles. Their chemistry isn’t a show off, it’s soft, relatable and dreamy. The kind of love you see in stolen glances, in silences. The kind we used to fall for in the ’90s and early 2000s.







And then comes Naseeruddin Shah’s voice, a familiar, grounding, almost like your grandfather reading you poetry you’re too young to understand, but old enough to feel.

The music? Vishal Bhardwaj composing and Gulzar writing.“Uljalool Ishq” plays in the background a haunting yet beautiful, and just unhinged enough to make you believe in irrational love again.

People are calling Gustaakh Ishq the Bollywood they grew up loving

The internet’s already feeling it. Real people, not some paid PR, are commenting things like, “This feels different,” and “This… this is why I used to love Bollywood.”

Gustaakh Ishq doesn’t just look like a film. It feels like a love letter to the kind of cinema we stopped expecting but secretly kept hoping would return.

Releasing this November. And yeah, we’ll be there.

