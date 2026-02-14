LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A 'Central' Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A ‘Central’ Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

Marvel avengers doomsday: Anthony Russo confirms Chris Evans has a central role in Avengers: Doomsday, while Ghost Rider’s MCU debut remains uncertain.

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers with a “central role” in Avengers: Doomsday. (Photo: X/@MCUFilmNews)
Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers with a “central role” in Avengers: Doomsday. (Photo: X/@MCUFilmNews)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 14, 2026 15:49:29 IST

MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A ‘Central’ Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans finally have a major update about Avengers: Doomsday, and it directly concerns the return of a franchise cornerstone. Director Anthony Russo has confirmed that Chris Evans will have a “central role” in the highly anticipated ensemble film. 

While speculation has been swirling for months about who would lead the next Avengers chapter, Russo’s latest comments firmly place Steve Rogers back at the heart of the story.

Marvel avengers doomsday: Creative team’s special affinity

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Russo emphasized the importance of Evans’ character to the narrative. He explained that the creative team has a special affinity for Steve Rogers and cannot envision the film’s storyline without his central presence. 

According to Russo, the special place Steve holds among the ensemble continues moving forward, signaling that this is far more than a nostalgic cameo. For fans who last saw Evans in Avengers: Endgame, the confirmation marks a significant development in the evolving MCU timeline.

Marvel avengers doomsday: What’s online buzz going?

Currently in post-production under Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday has already generated massive online buzz through four teaser trailers. The first surprised audiences by revealing Evans’ return after he was absent from the initial cast announcement. 

Subsequent teasers spotlighted major players including Chris Hemsworth as Thor and introduced several X-Men characters, further expanding the multiverse narrative. With such a stacked lineup and the looming arrival of Avengers: Secret Wars, expectations for the film’s scale are sky-high.

However, amid confirmation of Evans’ prominent role, one question continues to dominate fan discussions: Where is Ghost Rider? Early rumors suggested that Marvel was exploring the Spirit of Vengeance’s MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday. 

Marvel avengers doomsday: What’s the update about Ghost Rider?

Yet recent insider chatter indicates that the character may not be part of the current cut. Russo did not address Ghost Rider directly, leaving the character’s future uncertain and fueling further speculation online.

Given the already crowded ensemble cast which includes Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr. it’s possible Marvel chose to hold back Ghost Rider to avoid overshadowing the film’s central arc. 

With Steve Rogers reportedly playing a pivotal role, the studio may be saving another major debut for a later chapter.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, setting the stage for an even larger crossover event in 2027. 

For now, MCU fans can rest assured that Chris Evans is once again central to the action even as the mystery surrounding Ghost Rider continues to burn.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 3:49 PM IST
MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A ‘Central’ Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

QUICK LINKS