Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Karan Johar recently shared on social media that he felt “traumatised” after watching Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. While expressing how the film left him “still stressed,” the filmmaker also showered praise on the cast and crew for their work.

Why Karan Johar Took ‘Extra BP Meds’ After Watching Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’

In a detailed social media post, Karan Johar described the film as so gripping that it felt like an intense workout. He wrote, “No cardio needed! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc-edge-of-the-seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER!”

He went on to suggest that couples heading out this Valentine’s Day should watch Tu Yaa Main together. He added, “And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine’s Day, take them to watch #tuyaamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me (I am dramatic, I know, but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds).”

Karan Johar Calls Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Must Watch

The filmmaker went on to heap praise on director Bejoy Nambiar and the film’s lead actors. He commended Nambiar for sustaining tension through sharp craftsmanship and strong technical execution.

Johar also applauded Shanaya Kapoor for her confident and convincing performance, saying she portrayed both glamour and intensity seamlessly as the narrative turned darker.

“Badhai ho (Congratulations) @aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST-WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!” concluded Karan Johar.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection

Tu Yaa Main, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, registered a slow start at the Indian box office on Friday.

As per early figures shared by Sacnilk, Shanaya kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main collected approximately Rs 57 lakh nett on its opening day.

The film was screened in 1,239 shows nationwide and recorded an average occupancy of around 6 per cent on day one.