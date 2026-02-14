LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Karan Johar recently shared on social media that he felt “traumatised” after watching Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. While expressing how the film left him “still stressed,” the filmmaker also showered praise on the cast and crew for their work.

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’. Photos: X
Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 14, 2026 14:36:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Karan Johar recently shared on social media that he felt “traumatised” after watching Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. While expressing how the film left him “still stressed,” the filmmaker also showered praise on the cast and crew for their work. 

Why Karan Johar Took ‘Extra BP Meds’ After Watching Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’

In a detailed social media post, Karan Johar described the film as so gripping that it felt like an intense workout. He wrote, “No cardio needed! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc-edge-of-the-seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER!”

He went on to suggest that couples heading out this Valentine’s Day should watch Tu Yaa Main together. He added, “And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine’s Day, take them to watch #tuyaamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me (I am dramatic, I know, but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds).”

You Might Be Interested In

Karan Johar Calls Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Must Watch 

The filmmaker went on to heap praise on director Bejoy Nambiar and the film’s lead actors. He commended Nambiar for sustaining tension through sharp craftsmanship and strong technical execution. 

Johar also applauded Shanaya Kapoor for her confident and convincing performance, saying she portrayed both glamour and intensity seamlessly as the narrative turned darker. 

“Badhai ho (Congratulations) @aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST-WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!” concluded Karan Johar. 

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection 

Tu Yaa Main, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, registered a slow start at the Indian box office on Friday. 

As per early figures shared by Sacnilk, Shanaya kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main collected approximately Rs 57 lakh nett on its opening day. 

The film was screened in 1,239 shows nationwide and recorded an average occupancy of around 6 per cent on day one. 

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karan joharshanaya kapoorShanaya Kapoor tu yaa mainTu Yaa Main box office collectionTu Yaa Main castTu Yaa Main release dateTu Yaa Main reviewTu Yaa Main story

RELATED News

‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Drama Opens Decently, Valentine’s Weekend Surge Expected

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Autorickshaw And Car, 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

BJP Wins Seat In Bangladesh? Truth Behind The Viral Claim, Meet Bangladesh BJP Leader Who Actually Won

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

US Used AI To Capture Nicolás Maduro? Secret Role Of Anthropic’s Claude In High-Risk Military Raid Revealed

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why
Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why
Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why
Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS