Meet Beatriz Taufenbach: Viral ‘Toxic’ Actress Deletes Instagram After Fiery Online Backlash Over Controversial Intimate Scene

At present, the online scene is buzzing with the unexpected vanishing of Beatriz Taufenbach, the Brazilian model and actress, from Instagram. The whirlwind of social media that the actress found herself in after the teaser of Yash’s upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, was released was as a result of her being the main focus of the social media hype.

Although the teaser was created to honor the “Rocking Star’s” birthday, it rather sparked a heated discussion around a specific scene featuring a car that was parked in a graveyard. Beatriz Taufenbach and Yash are shown in that scene having a deep and intimate interaction that the blast does not even disturb.

As the teaser circulated over the internet, the actress, who had won the director Geetu Mohandas’s heart and was lovingly called the “cemetery girl,” was left with the option of turning off her social media accounts due to the drastic rise of her public interest and the criticism that she was subject to.

Cinematic Controversy

Critics label the content as “obscene and sexually explicit,” and that is why the Toxic teaser has received a lot of criticism. Local political organizations and social critics have made official complaints to the Karnataka State Commission for Women and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The main point of objection is the combination of an intimate scene in a holy location like a cemetery, which a lot of people say is morally wrong and culturally disrespectful. At first, Taufenbach was the victim of targeted online hate, and she decided to retreat from public life so as not to escalate the situation further when legal pressure increased and calls for the teaser’s removal grew louder.

Beatriz Taufenbach Background

Beatriz Taufenbach, an artist of great repute and varied international background, is still highly regarded despite the “toxic” tag that has recently become associated with her name.

Aorin in Kyiv, she received her early training in classical ballet at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow and the Royal Ballet School in London and then opted for modeling and acting in 2014. Taufenbach, apart from her participation in films, is a polymath artist who has been operating a production company, 7Heaven Productions, and is recognized as a writing and producing talent.

The Toxic character was meant to be Taufenbach’s first major role in the Indian film industry, but the strong public reaction has practically taken over her long-drawn-out affair with the acting profession.

