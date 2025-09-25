Meet Bhanu Khan, The OG Girl Replaced By Mona Singh In Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is creating a buzz not just for its story but also for its ending. The series has left fans talking about the finale. In the climax, the main character, Aasman Khan, discovers he is the illegitimate son of Neeta Singh (played by Mona Singh) and Ajay Talvar (played by Bobby Deol).

But what grabbed everyone’s attention was Mona Singh appearing in Bobby Deol’s iconic song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’. Fans quickly wondered if she had really danced in the original 1997 track. It turns out Aryan Khan used a clever VFX trick, digitally replacing one of the original dancers with Mona Singh.

So who was the original dancer, the “OG girl”? It was Bhanu Khan, one of the most talented Bollywood background dancers of the 1990s. She appeared in many hit songs but largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Apart from ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’, Bhanu Khan featured in chartbusters like ‘Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge’ (Raja Hindustani, 1996), ‘Gutur Gutur’ (Dalaal, 1993), ‘Ram Kasam Mera Bada Naam Ho Gaya’ (Gumrah, 1993), and ‘Doodh Ban Jaaoongi Malai Ban Jaaoongi’ (Sarhad). Despite her popularity in the 1990s, little is known about her today.

The song itself has also seen a massive resurgence after the series. ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’, sung by Udit Narayan and composed by Viju Shah, has gained over 7 million new views, according to the Hindustan Times.

It also started trending on Spotify and Instagram over the weekend. Fans are revisiting the 1997 hit, sharing clips and celebrating the nostalgic track all over social media.

