Meet Rohit Shetty ‘Chennai Express’ Director, Bollywood Hitmaker In The Spotlight After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shots Fired Outside His Juhu Residence

Mumbai woke up to a major security alert on Sunday after multiple rounds of gunshots were fired outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the early hours of the morning.

The incident, which took place around 12:45 am, prompted an immediate police response, forensic inspection, and the deployment of heavy security outside the director’s home.

Hours later, a social media post from an account allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the firing.

While Mumbai Police termed the post a “publicity stunt,” investigations are underway, with multiple teams formed to trace those involved. Pune Police have detained several suspects in connection with the case.

Amid the security scare and sensational claims, many are asking: Who is Rohit Shetty, and why is the celebrated filmmaker in the news today?

Gunshots Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home Trigger Security Alert

According to police sources, at least four to five rounds were fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building where Rohit Shetty resides in Mumbai’s Juhu area. One of the bullets reportedly struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

Forensic and ballistics teams visited the site soon after the incident to collect evidence. The Crime Branch has formed multiple teams to track down the accused, while security around the filmmaker’s residence has been tightened.

Gang’s Social Media Post Claims Responsibility

A social media account allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang posted a message claiming that individuals associated with the gang carried out the firing and issued further warnings. The post also contained threats directed at members of the Hindi film industry.

However, Mumbai Police have downplayed the post, calling it an attempt to gain publicity and stating that the authenticity and intent behind it are part of the ongoing investigation.

IFTDA Condemns the Incident, Praises Mumbai Police

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) strongly condemned the firing incident. In an official letter, IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit expressed shock and concern over the safety of one of the industry’s most respected filmmakers.

The association appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally look into the matter and praised Mumbai Police for their swift action. IFTDA also extended solidarity and support to Rohit Shetty and his family during the incident.

Who Is Rohit Shetty? The Man Behind Bollywood’s Biggest Entertainers

Born on March 14, 1974, Rohit Shetty is one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially successful filmmakers. Known for blending action, comedy, and larger-than-life storytelling, Shetty carved a niche with high-octane entertainers that resonate with mass audiences.

He began his directorial journey with Zameen (2003) but found major success with the comedy franchise Golmaal (2006), which went on to become one of Bollywood’s most popular series.

Creator of the ‘Cop Universe’ and Blockbuster Hits

Shetty redefined action cinema with Singham (2011), starring Ajay Devgn. The film’s success led to the creation of Bollywood’s first interconnected “Cop Universe,” expanding with Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again.

His other major blockbusters include:

Chennai Express (2013) starring Shah Rukh Khan, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time

Bol Bachchan (2012)

All The Best (2009)

Beyond Films: The Face of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Apart from filmmaking, Rohit Shetty is widely recognized as the long-time host of the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, a role he has held since 2014. His on-screen persona, one-liners, and comic timing have made him a popular television personality as well.

Investigation Continues Amid Tight Security

As investigations continue, Mumbai Police have increased security in the area and are probing both the firing incident and the claims made online. Authorities have urged the public not to speculate while the case is under active investigation.

For now, the incident has not only raised concerns about the safety of high-profile individuals in Mumbai but also brought renewed focus on Rohit Shetty the filmmaker whose larger-than-life cinema has defined Bollywood entertainment for nearly two decades.

