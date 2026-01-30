Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

The Agnihotri and Khan households are currently celebrating because Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Tina Rijhwani.

The couple, who have kept their relationship mostly hidden from public view, announced their happy news by sharing a collection of romantic proposal pictures, which rapidly gained widespread attention.

The young musician known as “Agni” will enter his next professional stage of development through this achievement, which marks the start of his career. The Bollywood family’s most powerful members will now accept their new member who has entered their exclusive group.

Tina Rijhwani Corporate Communications Professional: Tina’s Thriving Business Career

Ayaan participates in the glamorous music and rap industry, while Tina Rijhwani successfully builds her own separate identity in the corporate world.

She graduated from Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, which is an esteemed institution, with a mass media degree, and she has developed her marketing and public relations skills during her ten years of professional experience. At Blu Advisory, Tina takes on the role of Head of Communications, which Ayaan founded.

The woman in this report shows her dedication to skilled work and smart branding by working in the business industry through her high-profile and low-visibility work as a public relations consultant for luxury fashion companies.

Family Integration: Welcoming the Newest Member of the Khan Family

The two people involved in the relationship changed their status from “girlfriend” to “family” because Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan’s sister, showed her emotional connection to the couple through her special gesture.

Arpita used a social media post to welcome Tina into her family by calling her the “newest member of our family” during a birthday party that occurred recently.

The public declaration shows that Tina has successfully become part of the family’s tight-knit relationship, which includes her close bond with Alizeh Agnihotri and Arbaaz Khan. Tina maintains her professional composure while handling her increased public attention after her engagement because she treats her work identity with the same level of professional behavior.

