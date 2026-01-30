LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President Bangladesh flight lands in Karachi couple found dead how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

Ayaan Agnihotri announces engagement to Tina Rijhwani, who impresses with her corporate career while being warmly welcomed into Salman Khan’s family, gaining public attention for both her professional achievements and new Bollywood connections.

Tina Rijhwani Joins Salman Khan Family After Engagement to Ayaan Agnihotri, Balances Glamour and Corporate Success
Tina Rijhwani Joins Salman Khan Family After Engagement to Ayaan Agnihotri, Balances Glamour and Corporate Success

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 30, 2026 12:02:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

The Agnihotri and Khan households are currently celebrating because Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Tina Rijhwani.

You Might Be Interested In

The couple, who have kept their relationship mostly hidden from public view, announced their happy news by sharing a collection of romantic proposal pictures, which rapidly gained widespread attention.

The young musician known as “Agni” will enter his next professional stage of development through this achievement, which marks the start of his career. The Bollywood family’s most powerful members will now accept their new member who has entered their exclusive group.

You Might Be Interested In

Tina Rijhwani Corporate Communications Professional: Tina’s Thriving Business Career

Ayaan participates in the glamorous music and rap industry, while Tina Rijhwani successfully builds her own separate identity in the corporate world.

She graduated from Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, which is an esteemed institution, with a mass media degree, and she has developed her marketing and public relations skills during her ten years of professional experience. At Blu Advisory, Tina takes on the role of Head of Communications, which Ayaan founded.

The woman in this report shows her dedication to skilled work and smart branding by working in the business industry through her high-profile and low-visibility work as a public relations consultant for luxury fashion companies.

Family Integration: Welcoming the Newest Member of the Khan Family

The two people involved in the relationship changed their status from “girlfriend” to “family” because Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan’s sister, showed her emotional connection to the couple through her special gesture.

Arpita used a social media post to welcome Tina into her family by calling her the “newest member of our family” during a birthday party that occurred recently.

The public declaration shows that Tina has successfully become part of the family’s tight-knit relationship, which includes her close bond with Alizeh Agnihotri and Arbaaz Khan. Tina maintains her professional composure while handling her increased public attention after her engagement because she treats her work identity with the same level of professional behavior.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Accused of Mimicking ‘Chavundi Daiva’ Scene from Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed for ‘Insulting’ Coastal Karnataka’s Revered Deity

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ayaan AgnihotriSalman Khan familyTina Rijhwani

RELATED News

‘Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’: Rupali Ganguly’s Viral Anupamaa Dialogue Sparks Memes; Netizens Call Her ‘Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max’ | WATCH

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s Film Witnesses A Massive Drop Ahead of Mardaani 3 Release, Mints Rs 11.25 Crore

Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller Worth Watching? Netizens Call It Paisa Wasool Blockbuster Action

Bridgerton Season 4: The Meaning Of ‘Ward’ And Painful Secret Behind Sophie Baek’s Past- Explained

Burnout Or Self-Care? Why Indian Celebrities Like Arijit Singh And Zakir Khan Are Stepping Away From Spotlight At The Peak Of Fame

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

Reliance Power Share Price Jumps Over 3% Ahead of Q3 Results; Pre-Earnings Buzz Builds Despite Weak Long-Term Trend

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming Australian Open 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal, Preview, H2H Record, TV Telecast in India

Airtel Partners With Adobe: Get A Free One-Year Subscription Worth Rs.4,000 To Design Graphics And Edit Videos, Check How To Get Benefits

Swiggy Share Price After Q3FY26: Slump 7% Amid Rising Losses Despite Revenue Growth- Here’s A What Investors Should Know

From Alina Amir 4 Minutes 47 Second Pakistan Viral MMS Clip To Arohi Mim 3 Minute 24 Seconds Link: How To Spot AI And Deepfake Content Online

The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

Gold and Silver Price Today On 30 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Playfully Teases Sanju Samson at Thiruvananthapuram Airport Before 5th T20I, ‘Don’t Disturb, Chetta’

Who Was V Srinivasan? Olympian PT Usha’s Husband Dies After Collapsing At Residence In Kozhikode

Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!
Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!
Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!
Meet Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri’s Girlfriend, Who Just Joined Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Family – Sparks Buzz!

QUICK LINKS