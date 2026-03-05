LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar…': YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in 'Last Vlog', Alleges Attempted Suicide Due to…

‘Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar…’: YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in ‘Last Vlog’, Alleges Attempted Suicide Due to…

Anurag Dobhal, one of the most popular YouTubers and a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, left his fans stunned after sharing a video lasting over two hours on YouTube, where he spoke about his real-life struggles.

YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in ‘Last Vlog’. Photos: Screengrab
YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in ‘Last Vlog’. Photos: Screengrab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 5, 2026 12:20:07 IST

‘Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar…’: YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in ‘Last Vlog’, Alleges Attempted Suicide Due to…

Anurag Dobhal, one of the most popular YouTubers and a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, left his fans stunned after sharing a video lasting over two hours on YouTube, where he spoke about his real-life struggles. In the video, Dobhal appears visibly distressed and says his life has taken an unexpected turn that he never imagined. 

During the video, the YouTuber revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 14. He also spoke about facing academic pressure from his family while growing up. 

Anurag Dobhal further shared how he met his wife, Ritika, through social media and eventually chose to marry her despite his parents’ opposition. 

Why Anurag Dobhal Is Quitting YouTube? 

Anurag Dobhal said that he is quitting YouTube and described the video as his final vlog. He broke down while speaking about the hardships he has faced, saying that his life has changed drastically in the past few months in a way he never expected. 

In the two-hour-long video, Anurag Dobhal reflected on several difficult phases of his life. He revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 14 and later faced intense academic pressure from his family. To pursue his dreams, he eventually started taking up tuition work. 

Anurag Dobhal also said that he had always prioritised his parents’ needs over his own. He shared that he met his wife, Ritika, through social media after she kept messaging him as a fan for two to three years before he finally responded. 

Why Did Anurag Dobhal Attempt Suicide? 

The YouTuber alleged that just six days before his wedding, his parents refused to attend the ceremony, leaving him to handle everything on his own. He claimed he was made to fold his hands, touch their feet and apologise in front of relatives. He said, “Mere se haath judwayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge.” 

He further alleged that because he had an inter-caste marriage, his parents refused to accept the relationship and did not allow him and his wife, Ritika, to enter the house. Dobhal also claimed that the situation pushed him to the point where he attempted suicide. 

Why Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Left Him?

 Anurag Dobhal further claimed that his wife, Ritika, had also left him. In the video, he said, “Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai (I don’t understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted).”

Anurag Dobhal also suggest that he might disappear after releasing the video. Along with his claims, he shared what he described as proof and alleged that his brother Kalam had taken control of his properties and even his dogs by threatening to expose him on social media.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:20 PM IST
‘Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar…’: YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in ‘Last Vlog’, Alleges Attempted Suicide Due to…

QUICK LINKS