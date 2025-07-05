Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > 'Metro… In Dino' X Review: Fans Call Aditya Raj Kapur-Sara Ali Khan Film 'A Soulful Ride…'

‘Metro… In Dino’ X Review: Fans Call Aditya Raj Kapur-Sara Ali Khan Film ‘A Soulful Ride…’

Released on July 4, 2025, Metro… In Dino has taken the internet by storm, trending on X for its heartfelt portrayal of modern relationships. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma, the film's poignant soundtrack and stellar performances have earned it praise as a "refreshing emotional drama."

Metro In Dino Review

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 17:50:07 IST

‘Metro… In Dino’ X (Twitter) Review: When Metro… In Dino finally hit the theatres on July 4, 2025, the internet was ablaze, with fans taking to social media, particularly X (previously Twitter), to air their views. In this era of modern relationship in the busy urban setting, the fans seemed to believe this film gave justice to this essence, making them feel actual emotions. The audience described it as a “refreshing emotional drama”.

Fans are adoring many aspects of it, from its poignant soundtrack to the exceptional performances by Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Although many refer to it as a spiritual sequel to life, they also commend it for its emotional depth and for establishing its own distinct identity.

Top Performances That Stole the Show

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry was a pleasant surprise for many. One fan tweeted, “The Aditya-Sara combo is unexpectedly strong. Such raw, natural acting!”

Pankaj Tripathi, as always, delivered an emotionally gripping role. A post read: “He doesn’t act, he lives the role. Goosebumps!”

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal brought depth and maturity to the screen. A trending post read, “Their segment had no dramatic highs but all the emotional weight. Loved it!”

Music & Vibes: The Emotional Backbone

Fans couldn’t stop raving about Pritam’s soundtrack, especially the title track Metro… In Dino. “This song will haunt you in the best way,” one user wrote.

The background score also received major love. “Every emotion was supported by just the right note. That’s the music direction done right,” shared another viewer.

#MetroInDino and #Pritam is already trending nationwide as a result of the overwhelmingly good feedback. The movie’s realistic plot, which is entwined with the intricacies of city life, is being hailed as both nostalgic and surprisingly genuine.

Fans call Metro in Dino ‘Heartwarming’




