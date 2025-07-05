‘Metro… In Dino’ X Review: Fans Call Aditya Raj Kapur-Sara Ali Khan Film ‘A Soulful Ride…’

‘Metro… In Dino’ X (Twitter) Review: When Metro… In Dino finally hit the theatres on July 4, 2025, the internet was ablaze, with fans taking to social media, particularly X (previously Twitter), to air their views. In this era of modern relationship in the busy urban setting, the fans seemed to believe this film gave justice to this essence, making them feel actual emotions. The audience described it as a “refreshing emotional drama”.

Fans are adoring many aspects of it, from its poignant soundtrack to the exceptional performances by Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Although many refer to it as a spiritual sequel to life, they also commend it for its emotional depth and for establishing its own distinct identity.

Top Performances That Stole the Show

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry was a pleasant surprise for many. One fan tweeted, “The Aditya-Sara combo is unexpectedly strong. Such raw, natural acting!”

Pankaj Tripathi, as always, delivered an emotionally gripping role. A post read: “He doesn’t act, he lives the role. Goosebumps!”

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal brought depth and maturity to the screen. A trending post read, “Their segment had no dramatic highs but all the emotional weight. Loved it!”



Music & Vibes: The Emotional Backbone

Fans couldn’t stop raving about Pritam’s soundtrack, especially the title track Metro… In Dino. “This song will haunt you in the best way,” one user wrote.



The background score also received major love. “Every emotion was supported by just the right note. That’s the music direction done right,” shared another viewer.

#MetroInDino and #Pritam is already trending nationwide as a result of the overwhelmingly good feedback. The movie’s realistic plot, which is entwined with the intricacies of city life, is being hailed as both nostalgic and surprisingly genuine.



Fans call Metro in Dino ‘Heartwarming’

🎬 Metro… In Dino Review

Anurag Basu delivers emotions, heartbreak & hope in the chaos of city life!

Aditya Roy Kapur & Pankaj Tripathi shine 🌟

Pritam's music = Soul of the film 🎶 Not a masala film — it's for the dil se sochne wale log ❤️ ⭐ Rating: 4/5#MetroInDino…









#MetroInDino is HEARTWARMING. It has so much character depth even after so many characters in it. Despite being 2h 48m length, it keeps you engaged. Full of emotions and few laughs, it depicts today’s love lives beautifully. Songs are mind blowing.#MetroInDinoReview

⭐⭐⭐⭐

😄 “‘Metro… In Dino’ proves that even heartbreaks can have a happy soundtrack!”

😄 "'Metro… In Dino' proves that even heartbreaks can have a happy soundtrack!"

📊 "Review: A soulful blend of urban love stories with Anurag Basu's signature charm — a slow burn with strong feels." #MetroInDino #MovieReview #Bollywood2025

✨Honest Review : We are back baby , we are back ✨ What a movie 🎥 , Please Continue to make these "Rom-Com". #Metro In Dino… is a Great Film , I loved it very much Every Actor did a Great work , No Words For Pritam and his Gang. A much needed Movie for Bollywood 🙌

