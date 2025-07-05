Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards

What began as a discreet romance between Vanessa and Tiger Woods 2024 has rapidly progressed, with sources close to the couple describing their bond as “wedding bells serious.”

Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Blossoming Romance

Tiger Woods, the golf legend, and Vanessa Trump, former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, have taken their relationship to new heights since going public in March 2025.

Woods confirmed their relationship by sharing photos on an Instagram post, writing, “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Woods And Vanessa Moving In Together

The couple is reported to be moving in together, because of Vanessa’s frequent presence at Wood’s Jupiter Island Estate in Florida.

“She’s got clothes there, her toiletries, some cosmetics,” a source shared, noting Vanessa’s comfort in Woods’ home, from doing laundry to grabbing snacks from the fridge. This moving together is a highlight of their relationship’s evolution.

Overcoming Past Relations And Challenges

Vanessa Kay Hayden got divorced from Donald Trump Jr. marking an end to their marriage of 13 years in 2018.

Father to two children, Woods also parted ways from wife, Elin Nordegren in 2010, following a highly publicized scandal involving multiple alleged affairs.

Despite these past complications, sources say the couple has found genuine happiness. “She’s finally found happiness for the first time in her life,” a source told Page Six, emphasizing Vanessa’s joy in this new chapter.

Wedding Bells on the Horizon?

While no official engagement has been confirmed, insiders hint that marriage could be near. A close source to Vanessa told Page Six, “They’re very serious. Wedding bells are serious.”

With a $1.4 billion fortune, the golfer is still fully committed to Vanessa without any prenuptial, showing the dedication and passion between the couple. “He’s madly in love with Vanessa. Anyone can see it in his eyes,” one insider stated.

Initially, Woods and Vanessa kept their romance under wraps, avoiding public display. Ever since Wood’s made the relationship official on an Instagram post, the couple is seen maintaining a balanced public affection with a request for privacy.

