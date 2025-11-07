LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer: Is This MJ Reborn? Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes As Nephew Jaafar Jackson Stuns The World

The trailer of the Michael Jackson biopic has dropped, and fans are stunned by nephew Jaafar Jackson’s uncanny transformation into the King of Pop. Viewers are calling it “MJ reborn,” praising the visuals, performance and emotional impact of the film.

Jaafar Jackson steps into the spotlight as he transforms into his uncle, Michael Jackson. (Screengrab: Trailer/ Universal Pictures UK)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 7, 2025 09:37:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The trailer of Michael, the upcoming biographical drama on pop legend Michael Jackson, has finally been released and the internet is buzzing with praise for Jaafar Jackson, the late star’s nephew, who steps into the role with uncanny resemblance and electrifying screen presence. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film traces Jackson’s rise from the Jackson Five era to becoming the most influential pop star in music history.

The trailer opens with the line, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this,” immediately pulling the audience into Michael Jackson’s world. The visuals move swiftly through recording studio moments, rehearsals and the intense creative atmosphere that shaped Jackson’s groundbreaking career. Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson, is seen recreating some of Michael’s most iconic performances, including the moonwalk and the Thriller era stage visuals.

The footage shows him collaborating with legendary producer Quincy Jones as they prepare to release Thriller, the album that changed pop culture forever.

Fans are emotional and excited

Fans were quick to react the moment the trailer dropped. Social media was flooded with excitement, admiration and disbelief at how closely Jaafar mirrors Michael’s voice, movement and aura. Comments ranged from pure nostalgia to emotional surprise. One fan wrote that the resemblance was so perfect, “the voice is so accurate I gasped.” Another viewer shared that watching Jaafar play Michael “made me emotional,” while others declared that the world is “not ready for this movie.”

The film aims to go beyond the performances and fame, offering a deeper look at Michael Jackson’s personal journey, creative ambition and global influence. It promises to give audiences a front-row seat to moments that defined his life on stage and behind the scenes.

The cast includes Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Laura Harrier in significant roles. Produced by Graham King, along with Michael Jackson estate executors John Branca and John McClain, Michael is positioned as a definitive portrayal of the pop icon’s life and legacy.

Originally slated for release in October 2025, Michael will now hit theatres worldwide on April 24, 2026. With the trailer already generating massive buzz, the film seems poised to be one of the most talked-about cinematic events of next year, and fans are calling it the tribute that Michael Jackson truly deserves.

Watch here:

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 9:37 AM IST
QUICK LINKS