‘Mirage’ OTT Release: Unveil The Date, Platform And Twists Of This Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller!

The moment is very close for ardent fans of psychological thrillers, as Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam flick gets canopied for its awaited digital premiere. After an exciting theatrical release, the crime drama with Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali will focus on a web of deception, false identities, and an investigation that is nothing but high octane.

A woman searches desperately for her mysteriously vanished fiancé; the director’s signature creation of suspense in the OTT space is bound to be interesting. Get prepared for some decoding, where fantasy fuses with reality when the thriller is released for streaming by the end of the month.

Streaming Details: When and Where

Scheduled for Sony LIV viewing on October 20, 2025, Mirage is a Malayalam psychological thriller-cum-OTT-movie set to keep audiences in suspense with multiple-language mark-offs released in the original Malayalam version, along with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada dubbed versions into other platforms for an equally captivating mystery.

Every story hides a secret. This one hides many.#Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV pic.twitter.com/J7O6mjPQXl — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 13, 2025







Key Plot Elements: Secrets and Deception

The story unravels in the dark life of Abhirami (Aparna Balamurali), whose fiancée vanishes into thin air, Kiran. Pursuing the truth and relentless in her search for him, she enlists the help of Aswin (Asif Ali), a rugged, passionate digital investigative journalist. Their play in this partnership leads them into danger with a conspiracy involving a dubious financial consultancy and a missing hard disk.

The story is a convoluted knot of hidden agendas, sudden betrayals, and shocking unveilings about Kiran’s double life, compelling the duo to demystify the illusion from the potentially grave reality. Transferring the movie to SonyLIV for the audience presents a refreshed chance to savor this deeply layered, twisted thriller.

