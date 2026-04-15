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Home > Entertainment News > Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO

Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO

Contestants of Femina Miss India 2026 visited Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for blessings ahead of the April 18 grand finale in Bhubaneswar. They also explored Konark Sun Temple and Mukteshwar Temple, embracing Odisha’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Femina Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Jagannath Temple Ahead of Grand Finale in Bhubaneswar
Femina Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Jagannath Temple Ahead of Grand Finale in Bhubaneswar

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 17:24:15 IST

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Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO

Ahead of the grand finale of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India, contestants began their journey on a spiritual note with a visit to the revered Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The visit marked a deeply symbolic and devotional start to the national pageant, which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on April 18, 2026. The temple, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, stands as one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage destinations and holds immense religious, cultural, and historical significance. For the contestants, the darshan became an emotional and grounding experience before stepping into the high-pressure finale stage.

Spiritual Start at Shree Jagannath Temple and Contestants’ Emotional Connect

Speaking to ANI, Odisha participant Ayushi Panda expressed her deep emotional connection to the moment and the pride of representing her home state during such a prestigious event. “Coming here is always a big deal for me.. All of us are very fortunate… I am proud that Femina Miss India is being held in the East for the first time and, most importantly, in Odisha,” she said. Her words reflected both personal devotion and regional pride, highlighting how significant it was for local contestants to witness the pageant being hosted in Odisha.



Another contestant from Madhya Pradesh echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the vibrant atmosphere and the sense of unity among participants. She spoke about the overwhelming energy at the temple and the pride of seeing Odisha host such a major national event. “It feels very good to be here… I can feel everyone’s energy… It is a matter of pride for Odisha that the Femina Miss India is being held here. Odisha is fulfilling this responsibility very well…” she said. Her remarks underlined the cultural warmth and hospitality experienced by the contestants during their spiritual visit.

The official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India also shared glimpses from the temple visit, showcasing contestants in traditional attire offering prayers and soaking in the sacred environment. The visuals quickly gained attention on social media, adding a devotional and culturally rich layer to the pageant’s build-up.

Cultural Exploration Across Odisha’s Heritage Sites Ahead of Grand Finale

Continuing their cultural journey, the contestants also visited two of Odisha’s iconic heritage landmarks — the Konark Sun Temple and Mukteshwar Temple. The visits offered them a deeper understanding of the state’s architectural brilliance and ancient spiritual traditions. The Konark Sun Temple, known for its magnificent chariot-shaped structure, left a lasting impression on the participants, while the Mukteshwar Temple’s intricate carvings and serene ambience added to their experience of Odisha’s rich heritage.

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India, presented by KIIT Bhubaneswar and co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls, is set to culminate in the crowning of the new Miss India on April 18 in Bhubaneswar. With contestants engaging in both cultural exploration and spiritual reflection, the pageant has taken on a deeper meaning this year, blending glamour with tradition and showcasing India’s diverse heritage on a national platform.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Who Is Comedian Anudeep Katikala Arrested By Andhra Police In Uttar Pradesh Over Joke On Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan? All You Need To Know

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Tags: Bhubaneswar finaleFemina Miss India 2026jagannath templeKonark Sun TempleMukteshwar Temple

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Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO
Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO
Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO
Miss India 2026 Contestants Visit Puri’s Jagannath Temple Ahead Of Grand Finale To Seek Divine Blessings, WATCH VIDEO

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